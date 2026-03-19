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Herzog: Aliyah during wartime is the clearest answer to those who seek to undermine Israel

Mar. 19, 2026
Sharon Altshul

Herzog: Aliyah during wartime is the clearest answer to those who seek to undermine Israel

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with new immigrants at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, March 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with new immigrants at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, March 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Ulpan Etzion absorption center in Jerusalem on Wednesday, meeting with new immigrants who have arrived amid ongoing war and uncertainty.

Accompanied by Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog, CEO Yehuda Stone and Ulpan Etzion director Ziva Avrahami, Herzog received a briefing on aliyah trends and the center’s activities.

Since the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 60,000 new immigrants have moved to Israel, according to figures presented during the visit.

“I am happy and moved to be here to witness firsthand the spirit of volunteerism, mutual responsibility and dedication that characterize the important work being done here,” Herzog said.

“In these challenging times, immigration to Israel takes on a particularly profound meaning; it is an expression of faith, hope and the deep bond between the Jewish people and their state,” he added. “The immigrants arriving at this very moment bring with them inspiring courage and determination.”

Herzog emphasized that continued aliyah sends a powerful message.

“Even in a complex period, we continue to grow, build and strengthen together. Immigration to Israel and the absorption taking place here are the clearest and strongest answers to all those who seek to undermine us,” he said.

During the visit, the president and his wife, Michal Herzog, joined an ulpan (Hebrew) class and met with participants from the current cohort, which began in mid-January and includes 290 immigrants from more than 30 countries, including the United States, Australia, France and Belarus.

Several new immigrants shared their personal stories. A former lone soldier from New York City said that if he could, “I would do it ten more times.”

Benjamin Slotnick, who grew up in a small town in Florida without family in Israel, told JNS he made aliyah with plans to serve as a lone soldier and pursue a career in sports journalism.

A participant from France, who previously studied at the Sorbonne as part of the Masa program, said it was “important to be here” at this time.

Participants at Ulpan Etzion undergo intensive Hebrew-language study while also integrating into Israeli society through cultural activities, including music and shared daily experiences.

Founded in 1949, shortly after the establishment of the state, Ulpan Etzion is one of Israel’s flagship Hebrew-language immersion programs for young, college-educated immigrants aged 22 to 35. The five-month program combines intensive language study with housing, cultural programming and career support, including job placement assistance and preparation for professional licensing.

The Jerusalem campus serves as the program’s center and hosts about 1,600 participants annually from dozens of countries. It is subsidized by the Jewish Agency and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, making it accessible to new immigrants beginning their lives in Israel.

In her address to the group, Michal Herzog noted her personal connection to the Jewish Agency, referencing a family fund that has supported lone soldiers since the outbreak of the war.

As the visit concluded, the president thanked the staff and participants, telling the new immigrants that their decision to come to Israel at this time was “historic,” adding in Hebrew, “todah”—thank you.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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