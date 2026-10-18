Herzog to visit Hungary for diplomatic talks, Jewish leadership conference

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to Budapest on Tuesday for a 12-hour diplomatic visit. He will meet separately with Hungarian President András Baka and Prime Minister Péter Magyar during the visit to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, according to the Israeli President’s Office.

Herzog is also scheduled to address the international Voice of the People conference, part of an initiative he established to strengthen ties between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. He will conclude the visit with a meeting with leaders of Hungary’s Jewish community.