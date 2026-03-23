More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF destroys Litani bridge used to move Hezbollah weapons south

The crossing was struck “to prevent harm to Israeli civilians, as well as to Lebanese civilians,” the army said.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF destroys Litani bridge used to move Hezbollah weapons south

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An Israeli airstrike targeting the Qasmiyeh bridge, which was used by Hezbollah to move weapons across the Litani River, March 22, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
An Israeli airstrike targeting the Qasmiyeh bridge, which was used by Hezbollah to move weapons across the Litani River, March 22, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
KAWNAT HAJU/AFP via Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday struck a bridge in Southern Lebanon used by Iranian-backed Hezbollah to transfer thousands of weapons southwards, the military said.

The weapons that were transferred across the Litani River “were used to carry out terror attacks from the southern Litani area against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians,” according to the statement.

The crossing was struck “to prevent harm to Israeli civilians, as well as to Lebanese civilians,” it added.

In a second wave of strikes in Southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region on Sunday, around 15 command centers used by Hezbollah were targeted, the IDF stated.

“The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime,” it said. “The IDF acts to remove threats to civilians of the State of Israel.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, after an assessment of the situation in Lebanon with top-ranking IDF staff earlier on Sunday, said he and the prime minister had ordered the IDF to “immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani River” to prevent the movement of Hezbollah terrorists and weapons to the south.

Katz also ordered the IDF to speed up the destruction of homes in southern Lebanese villages to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, following a similar model to that used by the Israeli army in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

“The IDF continues its ground maneuver in Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and reach the anti-tank [missile firing line] ... in order to protect the communities,” he added.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28 in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.”

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

During operations in Southern Lebanon on Sunday, IDF soldiers discovered an anti-tank missile post and weapons, the military said on Monday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday approved plans to expand the ground maneuver in Lebanon.

“The campaign against Hezbollah has only just begun—by the end of the campaign in Iran, Hezbollah will remain alone and isolated. This is a prolonged campaign, and we are prepared for it,” Zamir said following a situational assessment in the northern sector.

“We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border and long-term security for residents of the north is ensured. Alongside the strikes, the IDF is reinforcing the front defensive line in order to protect northern residents,” continued the chief of staff.

“We are prepared for a long campaign and will continue to act as required, both offensively and defensively, to ensure the long-term security of northern residents,” he vowed.

Seven IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday in three separate incidents in Lebanon and on the Jewish state’s northern border, the military confirmed in a statement to JNS on Monday.

“The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospitals and their families were notified,” the IDF stated.

Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Gavel justice law
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
Harvard Hall at Harvard University
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
United Nations Building
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba
The group reportedly stayed at hotel properties that the U.S. State Department has designated as “prohibited accomodations.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Technology, Cyber
U.S. News
US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats
The new office will focus on current and future threats in “cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure,” according to the State Department.
Mar. 23, 2026
The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum