IDF: ‘Haredi Brigade’ operating in Southern Lebanon

The Hasmonean Brigade, largely composed of ultra-Orthodox men, has carried out operations for the first time in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.

The infantry force, under the command of the 300th Baram Formation, has been conducting targeted raids in several areas of Southern Lebanon in recent weeks, as part of the military’s “forward defense effort,” the army said.

“The Hasmonean Brigade will continue to act with courage in every arena where it is required,” the brigade commander, whose name was not published, was quoted as saying.

“Alongside the operational activity, we will continue training the next generation of Haredi commanders who will lead the brigade forward. This is another milestone for the brigade, which will continue to operate on the front lines of the fighting while preserving the Haredi lifestyle of its fighters,” the commander said.

The Hasmonean Brigade has taken part in operational activities in Syria, Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip over the past two years.

On Sunday, the first class of the brigade’s in-house officers course opened at the brigade’s training base, according to the IDF.

The brigade was formed in 2024 to accommodate the lifestyle of observant ultra-Orthodox single and married Jewish men. Its enlistment capacity reaches up to 3,000 soldiers, according to an Israel Hayom report from April 2024.