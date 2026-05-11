More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF soldier KIA in Hezbollah drone attack on Israel-Lebanon border

IDF Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from the central city of Petah Tikvah, served as a heavy transport vehicle driver.

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Slain Israel Defense Forces' Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from the central city of Petah Tikvah. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Slain Israel Defense Forces’ Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from the central city of Petah Tikvah. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was mortally wounded in a Hezbollah attack near the Jewish state’s border with Lebanon, the military confirmed on Monday.

Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from the central city of Petah Tikvah, served as a heavy transport vehicle driver in the 6924th Transport Battalion of the Technological and Logistics Directorate.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Glovanyov was killed on Sunday when a suicide drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization impacted inside Israeli territory.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 943.

“On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, who was killed during an operational activity near the Lebanese border,” stated Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“Alexander served in the reserves out of a true sense of mission in defense of the State of Israel and the residents of the north,” Katz continued. “I embrace his family during this difficult time and wish to strengthen our heroic soldiers who continue their mission against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

“May Alexander’s memory be a blessing,” he added.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries agreed on April 23 to extend the truce for three more weeks following direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the temporary ceasefire through its ongoing attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities. We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well,” the premier said.

Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Navy vessels, including the USS John Finn, USS Milius, USNS Carl Brashear and USS George H.W. Bush, sail in the Arabian Sea in an image released May 10, 2026, as U.S. Central Command said more than 20 warships are enforcing a blockade on Iran and have redirected 61 commercial vessels. Source: U.S. Central Command via X.
World News
CENTCOM: Over 20 US warships enforcing blockade on Iran
American forces have redirected 61 commercial vessels and disabled four others to ensure compliance, choking oil exports under Trump’s “Operation Economic Fury.”
May. 11, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, right, presents the Israel Prize to Belu-Simion Fainaru in Jerusalem, Israel on May 1, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
World News
Israel decries Venice Biennale protests as ‘intimidation’
Demonstrations outside the Israeli pavilion came after Italy’s government opposed efforts by Biennale organizers and jurors to exclude the Jewish state.
May. 11, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Trump
U.S. News
Scoop: In ‘sad oversight’ for Orthodox invitees, White House hosting Jewish American Heritage Month celebration that ends shortly before Shabbat begins
“It’s a rare misstep from the Trump administration that is usually better about including Orthodox Jews at their events,” an invitee told JNS.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Abraham Foxman, then-national director of the Anti-Defamation League, in 2009. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
U.S. News
Abe Foxman, 86, longtime ADL head and Holocaust survivor, for whom fighting Jew-hatred was ‘deeply personal’
“He carried that experience not with bitterness but with purpose,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told JNS.
May. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara attends a state ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist invasion, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Oct. 16, 2025. Photo by Alex Kolomoisky/POOL.
Israel News
PM’s pick for Mossad chief under fire as attorney general tells court to disqualify him
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara claims there were “substantial flaws” in the decision to appoint Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman to lead the intelligence agency.
May. 10, 2026
David Isaac
Woman Wearing a Keffiyeh and Holding Palestinian Flag
U.S. News
Exclusive: UC Law SF student gov order form for graduation keffiyehs
“At commencement this year, we want to support and uplift Palestinian students, faculty and the broader community,” per the order form. “Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported for their support of Palestinians’ human rights.”
May. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A man drapped in a shah-era flag at a rally in support of the Iranian people at Place de la Bastille in Paris, April 19, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
JNS TV / True East
The hidden phase of the Iran war Israel believes is still coming
May. 10, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen