IDF soldier KIA in Hezbollah drone attack on Israel-Lebanon border

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was mortally wounded in a Hezbollah attack near the Jewish state’s border with Lebanon, the military confirmed on Monday.

Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from the central city of Petah Tikvah, served as a heavy transport vehicle driver in the 6924th Transport Battalion of the Technological and Logistics Directorate.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Glovanyov was killed on Sunday when a suicide drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization impacted inside Israeli territory.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 943.

“On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Command Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov, who was killed during an operational activity near the Lebanese border,” stated Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“Alexander served in the reserves out of a true sense of mission in defense of the State of Israel and the residents of the north,” Katz continued. “I embrace his family during this difficult time and wish to strengthen our heroic soldiers who continue their mission against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

“May Alexander’s memory be a blessing,” he added.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries agreed on April 23 to extend the truce for three more weeks following direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the temporary ceasefire through its ongoing attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities. We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well,” the premier said.