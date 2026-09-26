IDF slays Hamas terrorist who took part in Oct. 7 massacre, held hostages

The Israel Defense Forces killed two Hamas terrorists who operated against Israeli soldiers, one of whom infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in the northwestern Negev and took part in holding hostages in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday.

The latter terrorist was named Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas’s “military” wing, who was targeted and killed on Wednesday in the Gaza City area.

The IDF said he was involved during the war in the holding of abductees Dafna Elyakim, Keith and Aviva Siegel, and Amit Soussana.

On Thursday, the IDF targeted and killed in the same area Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in Hamas’s “military” wing, according to the army.

The military said that the pair was involved in shooting attacks against IDF troops and in planting explosive devices in the Yellow Line area, in violation of the ceasefire terms.

“The terrorists were eliminated from the air in order to remove the threat they posed,” the IDF continued, adding that “Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.”

In another statement on Friday, the army said that it eliminated the previous day two other terrorists in the Strip in two separate incidents.

Struck in the Deir al-Balah area in central Gaza, Hamas commander Jabr Moqbel led the Moqbel money exchange network, which transferred millions of shekels in foreign currency to the terrorist organization to fund wages, restoration of military infrastructure, and further operations against Israeli troops, according to the IDF.

The second terrorist, identified as Hasan al-Batta, was a sniper in Hamas’s “military” wing, the military continued. He was struck in the Khan Yunis area.

Meanwhile, troops continue to clear terrorist infrastructure in the roughly 54% of Israeli-controlled area in the Gaza Strip, the military said in a separate statement. Of late, IDF soldiers dismantled a two-kilometer-long underground terror tunnel within the Yellow Line area, the army noted on Friday.

IDF: Hamas finances total more than $1 billion

As of Thursday, the IDF eliminated 16 key Hamas terrorists involved in money exchange and financing the jihadist organization in revenue totaling more than $1 billion, the Israeli military and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said.

“All of the terrorists eliminated managed fund transfers for the terrorist organization’s military activities in the Gaza Strip ... using a network of dozens of money changers in Türkiye and the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

The two most senior slain members of Hamas’s financial apparatus are Ibrahim Abu Shamala, who served as the financial officer of group’s “military wing,” and Mohammed Abu Alwan, who was responsible for the funds of Hamas’s political wing and was eliminated on Wednesday, according to the security bodies.

In addition, the heads of fund-transfer networks who managed the offsetting, receipt and transfer of funds on behalf of Hamas were eliminated; among them Khader Jamasi, Ihab Khraizem and Hussein Qadra, the statement continued.

The IDF and Shin Bet are focusing efforts on “degrading the financing capabilities of Hamas, particularly preventing the restoration of its infrastructure and military capabilities, while eliminating the network of money exchangers” who finance Hamas’s operations worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The statement issued a warning to the residents of the Gaza Strip, saying that additional operatives continue to engage in financing efforts on behalf of Hamas, which endangers their lives.

“To all those who continue to facilitate and are responsible for transferring funds and financing the military activities of Hamas: The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate and strike those who directly participate in the financing mechanisms of Hamas’s terror activities, which are a lawful target of IDF and Shin Bet operations,” the two bodies stated.

Hamas commander who held seven Israeli hostages slain

Also on Thursday, the IDF said it had eliminated Mahmoud Abd al-Fattah Awad, a Hamas commander who according to the military held seven hostages in a Gaza tunnel during the war.

Awad, who was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza City area over the weekend, took part in holding hostages Karina Ariev, Ziv Berman, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Doron Steinbrecher, the military said.

Awad had recently planned terrorist attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, and also worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF said.