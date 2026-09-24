More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas commander who had held seven Israeli hostages

Mahmoud Abd al-Fattah Awad was eliminated in an airstrike in the Gaza City area.

JNS Staff
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that it had eliminated Mahmoud Abd al-Fattah Awad, a Hamas commander who according to the military held seven hostages in a Gaza tunnel during the war.

Awad, who was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza City area over the weekend, took part in holding hostages Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Doron Steinbrecher, Naama Levy, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran and Eitan Mor, according to the military.

Awad had recently planned terror attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, and also worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF said.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” added the military. “IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

The IDF on Wednesday eliminated Muhammad Abu Alwan, who headed the financial operations of the Hamas terror group, in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement.

Netanyahu and Katz praised the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) for the “precise operation” in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

“We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding and destroy its terrorist infrastructure,” the statement said.

“We will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, nor will we stop until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza,” it added.

Board of Peace: Roadmap “will not be easy”

The Board of Peace on Tuesday night hailed the progress made in Gaza over the past year, saying that the work ahead to implement the updated 15-point roadmap for peace and transition in Gaza “will not be easy.”

But with the help of international partners, including the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, and others, “we are confident that we can succeed and turn the plan’s vision into reality,” the international body tweeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the progress made as well, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

A year ago, the war in Gaza was still raging “brutally,” the hostages were still held captive in Hamas tunnels and “there was no end in sight,” Trump stated.

But world leaders took the first steps toward a diplomatic solution at the previous UNGA, and “changed everything,” the president continued.

The war ended, lives were saved, and the remaining hostages returned home, “both living and dead; every single one of them,” said Trump.

He also thanked the U.N. Security Council for unanimously adopting Resolution 2803, a comprehensive 20-point peace plan for Gaza, and for approving the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and tasked with overseeing and advancing the U.S. president’s proposal.

On Monday, the Board of Peace said that the time has come for all parties involved in the war to “fulfill their commitments and refrain from actions that could undermine the ceasefire or return Gaza to conflict.”

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to accomplish demilitarization and deradicalization in Gaza; an Israeli withdrawal from the Strip; an effective Palestinian civilian and security administration, also known as a technocratic governing body; and reconstruction with sustained humanitarian assistance.

“The political choice is now clear... UNGA provides an opportunity to consolidate the international community behind one agreed framework, and to demonstrate that diplomacy can deliver lasting peace, security and a better future for Palestinians and Israelis,” the Board of Peace noted.

Katz warns Hamas against kidnapping Israeli soldiers or civilians

Katz issued a stark warning to Hamas on Tuesday against attempting to kidnap an Israeli soldier or a civilian.

During an address at a memorial ceremony for the fallen of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the defense minister stated that “if even one Israeli soldier or civilian is abducted, the city of Gaza—with its homes and terrorist towers—will be evacuated southward of its one million residents,” adding that Gaza City “will be dealt with in the same manner in which Rafah and Beit Hanoun and 70% of the Gaza Strip were dealt with, until he is returned.”

He further pledged not to withdraw from the so-called Yellow Line that runs through the Gaza Strip—where the IDF is deployed—as long as Hamas remains in Gaza and the Strip does not become a demilitarized zone.

Hamas Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US State Department
U.S. News
SCOOP: State Department to host Oct. 7 memorial for slain Americans
The event will take place just ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks and is being organized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office, JNS learned.
September 23, 2026 06:00 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares his address to the U.N. General Assembly alongside advisers and military staff in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026, ahead of his departure for New York. Credit: Prime Minister's Media Adviser.
Israel News
‘There will be surprises': Netanyahu departs for US ahead of UN General Assembly speech
The Israeli prime minister plans to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
September 24, 2026 03:27 AM
JNS Staff
Guterres UNGA
World News
UN head opens General Assembly accusing Israel of ‘bulldozing’ road to peace, ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’
António Guterres said there’s an “onslaught” on Gazans “with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as secretary-general.”
Sept. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
People hold pictures of victims during a ceremony to commemorate the 31st anniversary the Mutual Israelite Association of Argentina (AMIA) bombing attack which left 85 dead and more than 300 wounded, in Buenos Aires, July 18, 2025. Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Argentine court orders eight suspects to trial for 1994 Jewish community bombing
Seven Iranians and a Lebanese face trial in absentia for their role in the most lethal terror attack in the Latin American country’s history.
Sept. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard