IDF strikes Tehran terror targets on 23rd day of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’
The raid follows Sunday’s attacks on Iran’s Defense and Intelligence ministries, the IRGC Air Force and Internal Security Forces.
The Israeli Air Force was striking “Iranian regime terror targets in the heart of Tehran,” the military reported on Monday afternoon, the 23rd day of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the joint military campaign with Washington launched on Feb. 28.
On Sunday, the IDF said it completed a wide wave of strikes on key Iranian regime capabilities in the Tehran area, including weapons production sites, storage facilities and several headquarters.
✈️🎯IAF STRIKES IN TEHRAN CONTINUE— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2026
A wide-scale wave of strikes on security bodies targeted:
• A military base used for training soldiers and storing missile systems intended to target aircrafts
• A weapons production and storage facility of the Ministry of Defense
• A… pic.twitter.com/kBeQmTLhx9
The overnight operation by the Israeli Air Force, working with IDF intelligence, targeted sites tied to Iran’s Defense and Intelligence ministries, the IRGC Air Force and Internal Security Forces.
“The completed strikes are part of the current operational phase aimed at further degrading the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime,” the IDF said.