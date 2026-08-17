More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament

The source described the Cairo meeting with the terror group as “very productive.”

JNS Staff
Jared Kushner speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Jared Kushner speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Washington wants “real efforts and not just words” from Hamas on disarmament, a source with direct knowledge told Axios, after leaders of the terrorist group met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner in Egypt on Sunday.

Hamas used the meeting to reaffirm its commitment to demilitarizing the Gaza Strip under the roadmap with Trump’s Board of Peace, the source said. “We thanked them for the commitment, but we want to see real efforts and not just words,” the source added.

The source described the 90-minute meeting as “very productive.” Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and board senior advisers Aryeh Lightstone and Liran Tancman joined Kushner.

Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya attended alongside Egyptian intelligence head Hassan Rashad, Qatari diplomat Ali al-Thawadi and an unnamed senior Turkish official.

Kushner was said to have told al-Hayya there was no room for negotiation on disarmament. He warned that “the bar is high” because Israel does not trust Hamas to lay down its weapons, the source said.

The Hamas leader claimed the terrorists were ready to cede power and not interfere once the Palestinian technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) begins operating, according to the source.

If the terrorist group begins disarming, Israel’s “corresponding steps” would include allowing the International Stabilization Force to deploy in Gaza, enabling reconstruction to begin in the Rafah area and discussing the initial withdrawal of troops, the source said.

Kushner is expected to visit Israel on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has rejected the Board of Peace’s 15-point roadmap for implementing Trump’s Gaza plan, objecting to its provisions linking an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip to the phased decommissioning of Hamas and other terrorist groups’ weapons.

The premier has insisted that Jerusalem will not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas is fully disarmed, calling for “real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament.”

On Saturday, violence on the Gaza front escalated after an Israel Defense Forces tank drove over an explosive charge planted by Hamas in the southern Strip. There were no injuries in the incident, which took place during Givati Infantry Brigade operations in the “Yellow Line area,” the military said. No further details were provided.

In a separate incident the same day, Israeli troops killed a pair of terrorists in Gaza who crossed the Yellow Line in an attempt to sabotage IDF equipment, the army said.

The soldiers opened fire and eliminated the threat, said the IDF, which labeled it a “grave” violation of the ceasefire terms.

On Thursday, the IDF targeted and killed Hudhaifa Khaled Suleiman Qawari, a company commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade of Hamas’s “military” wing.

Hamas Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
U.S. News
Project to install Islamic washing station at DFW draws ire of Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting a federal investigation of two Texas airports to see if “one subset of the population” is being given “special treatment based on religion.”
August 17, 2026 02:41 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
More than 140,000 Likud members are eligible to vote in the party’s primary election.
August 17, 2026 02:33 AM
Mali and Liel Yahalomi after being located in Argentina. Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
After weeklong search, missing Israeli mother and daughter found in Argentina
Mali and Liel Yahalomi, who flew to Prague and then continued to Vienna, were located by local police.
Aug. 15, 2026
Avi Cohen
Israel Defense Forces and tanks on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF tank hit by Hamas explosive device in ‘Yellow Line area’
No injuries were reported. Separately, Israeli soldiers shot dead two terrorists who posed a threat.
Aug. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
01:43
Likud accuses Arab nations of seeking to topple Netanyahu
01:18
Sa’ar calls ex-Colombian president a ‘pure antisemite’
00:57
Israeli envoy blames Mamdani for Manhattan synagogue attack
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korean dictator
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
09:04
Pope renews call for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
08:33
Two Israeli institutions rank among world’s top 100 universities
08:27
Netanyahu congratulates Israeli marathon team on European gold
08:03
Jewish worshippers use prayer books on Temple Mount, senior source tells JNS
07:46
Glick: US Jews face ‘campaign’ to eradicate civil rights
07:23
Israel wins European marathon team gold
06:53
Philadelphia Jewish museum vandalized again
06:52
France probes cafe owner who said ‘too many Jews’
06:22
Arab Israeli soccer star sets transfer record with Crystal Palace signing
06:02
Man charged in Saskatoon shul vandalism
05:23
IDF troops fire at Palestinians after being surrounded in Hebron
05:01
Danon: Israeli rescue mission deepens Colombia ties
04:44
Iran’s military: No compromise until US, Israel defeated
04:21
Shin Bet warns of Iranian phishing targeting Israeli journalists
04:01
Israel Police: Motive for Yahalomis’ disappearance still unknown
03:53
Netanyahu, Colombian president hail new chapter in ties
03:36
Rare August rains break records around Jerusalem, trigger flooding
03:16
Netanyahu, Modi hail India-Israel partnership on Asian giant’s Independence Day
02:57
Tens of thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:47
Samaria: Bullet found near synagogue, Jewish shepherd assaulted on Shabbat
02:25
CENTCOM chief completes 10-day Mideast trip
02:06
Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of Kushner regional visit
01:45
Katz vows to ‘forcefully’ respond after Hezbollah attack wounds three soldiers
01:41
Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after quake
01:23
Huckabee: Trump understands Iran spreads ‘disease of jihadism’
01:15
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander behind drone attacks on soldiers
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is a new Middle East alliance taking shape?
August 16, 2026 06:22 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
A Netanyahu loss in Israel’s looming election won’t slow the hatred
Ben Cohen
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Was Oct. 7 ‘inevitable’?
Joseph Milstein