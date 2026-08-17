Antisemitism at London-based ‘Guardian’ is worse than you think

“What struck me most,” wrote Andrew Fox, a British army veteran specializing in defense, the Middle East and disinformation, about presentations he has given to anti-Zionist audiences, is “not just the hostility” but “the epistemic closure.” These people, he explained, “operate within a sealed universe of alternative facts,” where they have “absorbed over two-and-a-half years of propaganda via social media, activist networks, campus politics and the Hamas narrative laundered through supposedly respectable institutions.”

One of the supposedly “respectable institutions” that has taken this pro-Hamas propaganda laundering to the most extreme level is The Guardian—an outlet, CAMERA has demonstrated, that has spread libel after libel about the Jewish state and, by extension, Jews qua Jews, thus contributing to the antisemitism epidemic in the United Kingdom.

For instance, the mainstream media outlet began promoting variations of genocide libel on Oct. 14, 2023, just one week after the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust, and 12 days before the Israel Defense Forces entered Gaza. They would publish op-eds hurling this libel another 12 times over the next 11 days.

The outlet was also the most enthusiastic promoter of the now-debunked Gaza famine libel, going further than most outlets by charging that Israeli leaders were intentionally starving Palestinians, including children, as a weapon of war while characterizing Israelis as monstrous and lacking basic humanity.

Even more troubling is the fact that their coverage at times crossed the line to explicit antisemitism by drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis, defined as antisemitic by the most widely accepted antisemitism definition.

On Oct. 24, 2023, a little more than three weeks after the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others, the outlet published an op-ed by Swedish academic Raz Segal. It “contextualized” the Hamas-led terrorist attacks by citing “the historical context of Israeli settler colonialism since the 1948 Nakba” (what Palestinian Arabs call the “catastrophe” of the establishment of modern-day Israel) before suggesting that the views of Israeli leaders concerning Gaza are informed by Nazi logic.

On June 25, 2024, an op-ed in The Guardian by the New York City-based writer John Oakes actually likened the situation in Gaza to the Nazis’ starvation of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto. Meanwhile, on Aug. 13 that year, the outlet published a piece by Brown University professor Omer Bartov, who alleged that Israel’s descent into Nazi-like behavior arguably predates the Oct. 7 war and could be seen in the anti-terror policies of then Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin during the First Intifada.

On May 7, 2025, Guardian contributor Ahmed Moor published a piece likening the actions of Israeli leaders he libeled as ordering the starvation of Palestinian civilians to those of Rudolf Höss, the Nazi Kommandant who led the Auschwitz prison camp in Poland during World War II and oversaw the extermination of millions of Jews from 1940 to 1943. The story of Höss and his family was recently made into a 2023 film called “The Zone of Interest.”

That same “Zone of Interest” analogy was used by Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi in a piece published on June 12 of this year in reference to an advert by Jewish actress Gwyneth Paltrow for an apartment building in Herzliya, a city outside of Tel Aviv. Her suggestion is that Israeli civilians who live 50 miles from Gaza are accessories to Nazi-like evil.

While it’s the height of moral cruelty to compare the contemporary Jewish community to the evil Nazi monsters who, eight decades ago, annihilated one out of every three Jews on the globe, the antisemitic “Israel is the new Nazi Germany” canard has been part of the anti-Zionist playbook for decades. In fact, it was integral to the Soviet Union’s anti-Zionist propaganda strategy.

It also represents one of the ways in which Israel-haters fuel antisemitism in Britain. After all, if Zionism is seen as morally equivalent to Nazism, then British Jews (and all Diaspora Jews)—the overwhelming majority of whom are Zionists—are rendered beyond the moral pale.

It should be evident to those not enthralled with The Guardian’s radical-left politics that the only party that resembles the Nazis is Hamas. It does so ideologically in terms of the terror organization’s fanaticism and annihilationist antisemitic worldview, and in practice by virtue of how, on Oct. 7, their pogromists gleefully and sadistically “shot, blew up, hunted, tortured, raped, burned and generally murdered” men, women and children “in any horrible manner you could predict.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian has erased Hamas from the story almost entirely—framing the perpetrators of Oct. 7 as a non-entity.

The proscribed terror group that spent 20 years implementing a human-shield policy by building its army under Gaza’s hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, which could have prevented the suffering of Palestinian civilians by surrendering at any point during the war, vanishes from the narrative. Such an erasure is informed by a denial of agency that frames Palestinians as merely victims.

The Guardian shouldn’t be seen as a respectable media outlet or simply one that is “far left.” Rather, it is a disseminator of radical anti-Zionist and antisemitic propaganda that represents an ongoing threat to the safety of the Jewish community.