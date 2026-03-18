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Avi Cohen

Hostages Square
Israel News
Elation in Hostages Square: ‘After two years, we can finally breathe’
Hundreds of people flocked to Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square after the announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas. The square, a powerful symbol over the past two years, transformed from a site of anguish into one of joy.
Oct. 9, 2025
Avi Cohen
Moti Maman, 73, arrives at a court hearing in Beersheva, Sept. 19, 2024. Photo by Dudu Greenspan/Flash90.
World News
Israeli man sentenced to 10 years in Iran espionage case
Moti Maman, 73, was smuggled into Iranian territory twice, where he discussed with Iranian agents political assassinations, recruiting Mossad operatives and the smuggling of weapons into Israel, according to the court.
Apr. 29, 2025
Elinor Shirkani Kofman, Avi Cohen
Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during the semiannual priestly blessing ceremony for Passover, April 9, 2023. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli charged with espionage for Iran after targeting Shin Bet chief
Daniel Kitov allegedly maintained communication with an Iranian operative, carrying out tasks under his direction in exchange for payment.
Feb. 27, 2025
Avi Cohen
Sbarro Pizzeria Bombing 2001
Israel News
Court orders PA to pay $12.3 million to intifada victims
In a landmark ruling, a Jerusalem court has implemented a new law requiring punitive damages for terror victims; compensation to be drawn from frozen Palestinian Authority funds.
Nov. 20, 2024
Avi Cohen
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Israel News
Israeli couple to be charged with spying on Mossad HQ for Iran
Rafael and Lala Guliyev of Lod allegedly conducted surveillance of high-security locations and a prominent Israeli defense researcher.
Oct. 31, 2024
Lilach Shoval, Avi Cohen, Itsik Saban
Wedding Ring, Bride and Groom Marriage
Israel News
Court permits underage marriage in unprecedented ruling
An Israeli court has allowed the marriage of two minors due to exceptional circumstances and the couple’s religious background.
Aug. 19, 2024
Avi Cohen
Israel Prison Service personnel guard terrorists caught during the Oct. 7 massacre and IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, at a prison in southern Israel, Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Oct. 7 terrorist gets surgery at Tel Aviv hospital despite outrage
The Hamas Nukhba force member has been detained pending trial.
May. 19, 2024
Avi Cohen, ILH Staff
Vitro Fertilization. IVF with DNA strand. Credit: Explode/Shutterstock.
Israel News
Fertilized eggs imported to Israel carry hereditary disease
Two doctors have been detained on suspicion of importing the eggs despite knowing they carry the gene for Hemophilia B.
Mar. 19, 2024
Avi Cohen, Assaf Golan, Ran Reznik
Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip, November 2023. Photo by Avi Cohen.
Feature
‘I’ll stay in Gaza as long as needed—a month, a year; until we finish the job’
“Israel Hayom” reporter visits the troops on the frontline, who want Israelis to know that the war has only just begun.
Nov. 27, 2023
Avi Cohen
A large billboard thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his support of Israel is displayed above the Ayalon Highway in Ramat Gan, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Ramat Gan to rename light-rail stop as tribute to Biden
The U.S. president “proved to be a true friend of Israel who stands by its side as it faces its most difficult challenges since the establishment of the state,” said Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama.
Oct. 19, 2023
Avi Cohen