Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Hundreds of people flocked to Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square after the announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas. The square, a powerful symbol over the past two years, transformed from a site of anguish into one of joy.
Moti Maman, 73, was smuggled into Iranian territory twice, where he discussed with Iranian agents political assassinations, recruiting Mossad operatives and the smuggling of weapons into Israel, according to the court.