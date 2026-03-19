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News   Israel News

Israel fully reopens Gaza’s Rafah Crossing with Egypt

The move reportedly came in the wake of pressure from the Trump administration.

Mar. 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld

Israel fully reopens Gaza’s Rafah Crossing with Egypt

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A convoy transporting Palestinians heads towards the Rafah Crossing with Egypt after it reopens for the first time since the U.S.-Israeli war on the Iranian regime started, March 19, 2026. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.
A convoy transporting Palestinians heads towards the Rafah border crossing with Egypt after it opens for the first time since the US-Israel war with Iran started, in Khan Yunis on March 19, 2026. Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt reopened on March 19 for a limited number of people, Egyptian state media and a Red Crescent official said, for the first time since Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP via Getty Images)
BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Rafah Crossing between southern Gaza and Egypt has been reopened in both directions, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit said on Thursday.

The decision to reopen the crossing, which had been closed since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, was made in coordination with Egypt, a COGAT spokesperson told JNS.

The move came in the wake of pressure from the Trump administration, according to Israel’s Ynet news outlet.

Under the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire deal with the Hamas terrorist group, Jerusalem agreed to reopen Rafah for civilian crossings “in both directions.”

COGAT in a social media post on Wednesday stressed that “security restrictions imposed at the crossings were implemented due to the ongoing missile threat, stemming from a real concern for the safety of all individuals present at the crossings.”

“At the same time, and out of a commitment to allow and facilitate the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, tailored operational mechanisms were formulated to enable the crossings to function. Accordingly, hundreds of trucks enter the Gaza Strip every day,” it added.

The current Gaza truce went into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that started when Hamas, other Palestinian terror groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the western Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, and slaughtered approximately 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others.

Defense and Security
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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