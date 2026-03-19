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IDF soldiers kill 20 Lebanese terrorists in under 24 hours

Troops confiscated numerous weapons, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle and additional combat equipment.

Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF soldiers kill 20 Lebanese terrorists in under 24 hours

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Destruction following an Israeli airstrike on a key bridge linking Southern Lebanon to the north, located next to a Lebanese army checkpoint, in Zrarieh, Lebanon, on March 13, 2026. Photo by Courtney Bonneau/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel Defense Forces operate against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Southern Lebanon, July 2025. Credit: IDF.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers eliminated over 20 terrorists and destroyed dozens of Hezbollah infrastructures during operations in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military announced.

In one incident on Wednesday, terrorists attempted to fire an anti-tank missile toward IDF soldiers, it said, adding that the soldiers eliminated five terrorists in a “rapid operational response.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike killing two additional terrorists, according to the IDF.

The troops were said to have confiscated numerous weapons on Wednesday, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle and additional combat equipment.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians,” warned the military.

The IDF on Wednesday “struck and destroyed” two additional bridges over the Litani River in Southern Lebanon, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said that they were “being used to smuggle weapons and facilitate the movement of Hezbollah terrorists southward.”

“This is a direct action against Hezbollah’s use of Lebanese state infrastructure to advance terror activity—and also a clear message to the Lebanese government: The State of Israel will not allow such a reality,” Katz said. “We will not permit any threat to Israeli citizens—and we will continue to act with full force until complete security is achieved in the north.”

The IDF provided further details in a statement, saying that the Iranian terrorist proxy used the crossings to transfer thousands of weapons, including rockets and rocket launchers intended for use in terrorist attacks south of the Litani.

Israel’s military released footage on Wednesday showing aerial and ground operations in Southern Lebanon as part of “Operation Roaring Lion.” The military said troops have killed dozens of Hezbollah terror operatives and destroyed weapons depots, anti-tank positions and other terrorist infrastructure since the group began attacking Israeli territory “in defense of the Iranian regime.”

The IDF also said on Wednesday that it killed Hassan Ali Marwan, commander of the Imam Hussein Division, in Beirut, about a week after targeting and killing his predecessor.

The Iran-backed unit operates under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force to advance Tehran’s regional interests and carry out attacks, the military said.

According to the IDF, Marwan coordinated operations between the division, Hezbollah and the Quds Force, and oversaw missile, drone and rocket launches toward Israel.

Middle East Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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