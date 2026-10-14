Israel hosts Greek, Cypriot delegations to strengthen strategic, economic ties
Israel’s Foreign Ministry hosted senior government officials and business leaders from Greece and Cyprus in Jerusalem on Tuesday for the opening of the fourth Mare MED conference. The event aims to strengthen cooperation in defense, energy, shipping, agriculture and technology.
Annual trade between Israel and the two countries exceeds $2 billion, according to Ambassador Yael Ravia-Zadok, the ministry’s deputy director general for economic affairs. The Oct. 13-15 conference also focuses on advancing the proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), with further business meetings and industry visits scheduled in Tel Aviv.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hosts Greek and Cypriot Delegation to Strengthen Strategic and Economic Cooperation— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 14, 2026
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the opening of the Mare MED IV TLV Conference in Jerusalem on October 13, welcoming senior government officials and business… pic.twitter.com/oOY1KQVyfB