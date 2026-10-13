NY man who said put ‘all Jews in gas chamber’ charged with threatening FBI agents who investigated him

Dylan Daniell, 33, of La Fargeville, N.Y., who is accused of calling a Jewish charity in Lakewood, N.J., and saying, “I would like to put all the Jews in a gas chamber and kill them,” was arraigned on Oct. 9 on a federal charge of threatening the FBI agents who investigated the calls.

He appeared before Mitchell Katz, a magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, and will be held pending an Oct. 15 detention hearing.

Daniell is charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer with intent to impede, intimidate or interfere and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The criminal complaint, filed on Oct. 8, describes recorded calls that Daniell allegedly made on May 17 to an unnamed Jewish nonprofit in Lakewood.

“I would like to blow up Israel and kill all the Jews,” the caller said. In another call, the caller said that “I would like to kill Benjamin Netanyahu and all the Jews,” according to the FBI affidavit.

Investigators linked the phone number to Daniell through law enforcement databases and a Cash App account, according to the affidavit.

Two FBI agents went to his apartment on Oct. 7, but he wasn’t home, so they tried to call him. At about 12:30 p.m., Daniell parked outside the building and got out of his car “accompanied by an adult female, a dog and an infant child,” according to court documents.

After the agents identified themselves, Daniell allegedly made a lewd comment and said, “only good cop is a dead cop,” and “get the f*** out of here before I pull something out on you.”

The agents left. Later that day, one of the agents received a message from the same number used to call the charity. “You ever come to my house again, you will not like it,” the message stated, per court documents. “That’s not a threat. That’s a promise to all you tyrant, pedophile FBI agents.”

“Threatening law enforcement officers is not a joke,” stated John Sarcone III, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. “It is not something that we will brush aside, and it will not be tolerated.”