Netanyahu calls for criminal investigation against ‘NAZA’ film participants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night called on the IDF chief of staff, the head of the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel’s Attorney General to launch an investigation into those who participated in the film “NAZA,” whose central claim is that the Israel Defense Forces systematically targeted Palestinian civilians during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The documentary features anonymous testimony from 24 Israeli military and intelligence personnel and alleges that the IDF used intelligence systems and artificial intelligence in ways that contributed to civilian deaths in Gaza. Interviewees also allege that the military deliberately targeted civilians and permitted large numbers of civilian casualties in attacks on terrorist operatives.

In a letter issued to Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet head David Zini and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, Netanyahu demands that those involved in “NAZA” be brought to trial for “serious information security offenses, criminal defamation, and harming Israel’s diplomatic and security interests,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

“The film is riddled with falsehoods, distortions, deception, and manipulation, and makes malicious accusations against the State of Israel and the IDF,” Netanyahu writes. “It harms Israel’s standing in the world and severely damages Israel’s international standing,” he continues.

The letter goes on to mention the 17-page response issued by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit against the claims made in the film.

Beyond the harm to Israel’s image due caused by the film, the letter continues, there is concern that serving and discharged soldiers from the IDF’s Unit 8200 who gave testimony for the film “committed serious criminal offenses involving the exposure of classified information, and caused a breach of information security within a highly sensitive intelligence unit.”

Netanyahu urges the three officials to disclose the identities of those who participated in the film and initiate a criminal investigation against them.

“Please handle this matter with the utmost urgency, each within your respective authority under the law,” the letter adds.

Zamir, Zini and Baharav-Miara have yet to respond to the request.

Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, who is also a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, congratulated the prime minister on the demand “to prosecute the creators of the abominable film ‘NAZA’ for serious information offenses and criminal defamation.”

He added, “We must not allow its content to harm IDF soldiers and the state.”

מברך את ראש הממשלה נתניהו על הדרישה להעמיד לדין את יוצרי הסרט המתועב נז״א בגין עבירות מידע חמורות והוצאת דיבה פלילית. לא ניתן שיפגעו מתוכנו בחיילי צה״ל ובמדינה. — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) October 11, 2026

IDF: Filmmakers present ‘misleading and disingenuous’ account of military conduct

“NAZA,” whose title is derived from the Hebrew acronym for “collateral damage,” has drawn international attention since winning the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

The IDF has vehemently denied the film’s main claims.

It accused its filmmakers of presenting a “distorted, misleading and disingenuous” account of how the military selects and strikes targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the military, binding IDF directives distinguish between terrorists and uninvolved civilians, prohibit deliberately targeting civilians and require commanders to minimize the risk of civilian harm to the greatest extent feasible.

The IDF said it had never planned, approved or carried out a strike in Gaza in which 500 civilians, or anything approaching that number, were expected to be killed, contrary to an allegation made in the film.

It also rejected claims that artificial intelligence independently selects targets for attack.

“Artificial intelligence has never independently selected targets to strike in the IDF,” the military said.

According to the IDF, authorized intelligence officers identify potential targets, relevant professionals plan strikes, and operational commanders make the final decision on whether to attack.