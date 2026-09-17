More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Britain banned Palestine Action, but the movement around it didn’t disappear

From overseas networks to new direct-action groups, activists are testing the boundaries of Britain’s terrorism laws.

Anna Stanley
A Palestine Action protest in London, Sept. 6, 2025. Credit: Indigo Nolan via Creative Commons.
A Palestine Action protest in London, Sept. 6, 2025. Credit: Indigo Nolan via Creative Commons.
Anna Stanley
Anna Stanley Anna Stanley
Anna Stanley is an open-source investigator specializing in extremism. She previously worked in intelligence roles for the U.K. Foreign Office and police.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

When the British activist group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organization following the breach of RAF Brize Norton, Britain’s largest military air base, the intention was clear: to disrupt a campaign that had escalated from criminal damage to attacks on defense infrastructure.

More than a year later, thousands of people have been arrested in connection with Palestine Action protests. But the scale of arrests gives a misleading impression of how effectively this organization has been disrupted.

Two months after the ban came into force, Palestine Action Global emerged overseas. Presenting itself as an international expansion of the original network, it uses the Palestine Action name and branding, solicits donations and provides material to help activists organize direct action. It raises the possibility that elements of Palestine Action’s identity and infrastructure have moved overseas.

On its website, activists are encouraged to establish cells and set up encrypted email accounts. The site informs them that once contact has been established, they can receive information and potential future targets.

Among the equipment it recommends is a sledgehammer. In June, a Palestine Action activist was jailed after striking a police officer with a sledgehammer during a raid, fracturing her spine.

Palestine Action Global claims its international network does not include any U.K.-based groups, citing Palestine Action’s proscription in the United Kingdom. It maintains that people in the U.K. can therefore legally share and support the platform.

Whether that distinction holds up to scrutiny is another matter. A banned organization cannot evade proscription simply by adopting another name. Authorities would need to examine any overlap in leadership, membership, finances and operational structure, as well as ideology, aims and tactics. Where a supposedly new organization turns out to be the same proscribed group, terrorism legislation provides mechanisms for treating it as such.

Other material on the Palestine Action Global platform reveals something about the movement’s strategy and ideology. Activists are encouraged to view the consequences of direct action through the language of personal sacrifice. The website describes spending a night in police custody, going through the courts and even imprisonment as “part of the same struggle.” Sacrificing your liberty, it states, “has the power to inspire other people to step up their commitment.”

Since the proscription, nearly 3,000 people have been arrested for supporting Palestine Action, many for holding signs bearing its name. In the context of the movement’s own rhetoric, that scale of enforcement risks becoming counterproductive. Rather than simply deterring support, mass arrests risk feeding the narrative of sacrifice and encouraging further participation.

Images of elderly protesters being detained have come to define the ban, making proscription appear heavy-handed while providing the movement with precisely the imagery of sacrifice it seeks to cultivate.

Mass arrests can create an illusion of disruption even if the operational infrastructure behind the organization remains intact.

Meanwhile, in Britain, new groups have formed sharing the same ideology, targeting the same companies and using similar tactics.

Efforts to channel supporters into direct action have continued since proscription. Palestine Action privately contacted potential recruits, directing them towards Direct Action Training, a collective established just before the ban came into force. Palestine Action also said that direct action is “for everyone, regardless of the name it falls under.”

Direct Action Training’s website declares that “we have never been closer to Palestinian liberation and the inevitable fall of Empire” and invites activists to gain skills to “dismantle the Zionist machine brick by brick, drone by drone.”

A year later, Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori is still encouraging activists to continue direct action through other groups.

Another organization, People Against Genocide, has claimed responsibility for raids against sites connected to Elbit Systems and other Israel-linked companies.

Last month, three activists allegedly connected to Palestine Action appeared in court accused of causing 1.3 million pounds of damage to a military technology company. When arrested, they were carrying sledgehammers, angle grinders and crowbars, and wearing clothing bearing the words “People against genocide,” suggesting potential overlap between the two groups’ activist bases.

Proscription can ban an organization, but it does not make the tactics or people that develop around it disappear. They can transfer into other groups without those groups becoming part of the proscribed organization. A wider concern is how easily organizations can do their legal homework, adapting their structures and activities to exploit the boundaries of terrorism law.

If Palestine Action Global is effectively Palestine Action under another name, existing proscription powers allow the authorities to act. If it is genuinely separate, the British government must determine whether its activities justify proscription in their own right or what other counterterrorism powers can be used to disrupt them.

The success of proscription should ultimately be measured by whether it disrupts the organization itself: its funding, organizers, recruitment networks and ability to carry out coordinated action.

Whatever the organizational relationship between these groups, they are united by the ideology that drove Palestine Action. If the state cannot distinguish between an organization and its ideology, it risks filling police cells with placard-holders while failing to disrupt genuine terrorist activity.

United Kingdom Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Josh Green Hawaii
U.S. News
Three-quarters of religion-based hate crimes in Hawaii last year targeted Jews, who are less than 1% of the state
Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky, of Chabad in Hawaii, told JNS that “we don’t experience really any antisemitism, besides for the pro-Palestinian crap that goes on here, like everywhere else.”
September 16, 2026 08:19 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Menachem Wecker
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said that they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Eric Dinowitz Miss Universe Israel
U.S. News
Miss Israel visits City Hall in Manhattan, says won’t try to meet Mamdani
“Whether it’s hosting Miss Israel or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen” the “deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council told JNS.
Sept. 15, 2026
Vita Fellig
Breaking News
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
07:02
Aoun: Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel, disarmament of Hezbollah
06:44
IDF official: ‘Nothing to do’ with deadly Gaza building collapse
06:23
Dutch court upholds ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, Golan Heights
06:01
Shas Party leader urges judicial reform after High Court blocks conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and ‘unacceptable’
05:19
COGAT coordinates additional aid shipments into Gaza in preparation for winter
04:58
Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy as ‘responsible course of action’
04:37
Iranian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
04:16
Zohar asks Shin Bet to examine sources behind ‘NAZA’ film
03:46
Strait of Hormuz transits drop to four, far below average
03:25
Miliband: ‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
02:57
IDF chief: Defending troops from ‘baseless lies’ a ‘national and international mission’
More Updates
JNS TV
Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. The Jewish community community needs to conduct a thorough audit of the impact of Operation Protective Edge inside and outside the Middle East, writes Ben Cohen. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Europe targets Israeli communities with trade bans and prison threats
September 16, 2026 05:40 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Frieda Fuchs. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Sept. 11, antisemitism and Oberlin’s politics of omission
Frieda Fuchs
Oded J.K. Faran
Walter E. Block
Opinion
What the Haredim owe Israel
Oded J.K. Faran, Walter E. Block