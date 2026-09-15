22-year-old faces three charges for allegedly slashing fellow congregant, 16, at Brooklyn synagogue

Krybus Shimon, 22, of Staten Island, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, after he allegedly slashed a 16-year-old boy at Yeshiva Gevoah Toldos in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department told JNS.

The department responded to a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. at the synagogue at 1675 54 Street of an “emotionally disturbed person inside of a shul,” the NYPD told JNS.

When officers arrived, they were told that the 22-year-old “slashed a 16-year-old male congregant in the hand with a cutting instrument.” Officers arrested the 22-year-old “without further incident,” and emergency medical services staff treated the 16-year-old boy on site, the NYPD said.

The New York Post reported that the attacker was a fellow congregant and that the 16-year-old was slashed in the hand. “Sources said that the assailant is well-known in the neighborhood and frequents houses of worship,” it reported.