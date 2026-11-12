Israel says more than 91,000 tents, 8,200 truckloads of winter supplies entered Gaza
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)
More than 91,000 tents and 8,200 truckloads of winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said on Thursday, adding that tents continue to arrive daily.
The Israeli Defense Ministry body said it would continue facilitating humanitarian assistance and preparations for winter while taking measures to prevent Hamas from exploiting aid for terrorist purposes.
Tents continue to enter the Gaza Strip on a daily basis.— COGAT (@cogatonline) November 12, 2026
To date, over 91,000 tents and more than 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered Gaza.
COGAT will continue facilitating humanitarian assistance and winter preparedness efforts while taking the necessary… pic.twitter.com/NYirbVcqul