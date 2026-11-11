Brooklyn man charged with drawing Nazi swastika on JCC in Lawrence

Saul Amantecatl Sanchez, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly drawing a Nazi swastika on the Marion and Aaron Gural Jewish Community Center in Lawrence, N.Y., in the heart of the Five Towns Orthodox Jewish community.

The 26-year-old was charged with first degree aggravated harassment and making graffiti, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers were called to the JCC on Nov. 6 and “informed that a swastika was found drawn on a door on the property,” according to a police report.

Sanchez was arrested “after a thorough investigation,” per the report. He was released and ordered to appear in the First District Court. (JNS sought comment from the police department and the JCC.)

The police report does not describe how Sanchez was identified.