More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog to grant Eisenkot mandate to form Israel’s next government

The former military chief will have 28 days to forge a coalition, which can be extended by up to 14 days by the president.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers a statement to the press November 5, 2026, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem following consultations with representatives of political parties on whom to task with forming Israel’s next government, following the Oct. 27 elections to the 26th Knesset. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers a statement to the press at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem following consultations with representatives of political parties on whom to task with forming Israel’s next government, following the Oct. 27 elections to the 26th Knesset, Nov. 5, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday night that he will task Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government.

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem and will be broadcast live, Herzog’s office said.

Factions totaling 67 Knesset members recommended Eisenkot during consultations that ended on Thursday. They included the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am (United Arab List) parties.

Factions totaling 46 lawmakers backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The seven-seat United Torah Judaism party recommended no one.

Herzog met with both Eisenkot and Netanyahu in recent days before making his decision, according to the statement.

Under Basic Law: The Government, Eisenkot will have 28 days to form a coalition. Herzog can extend that by up to 14 days.

Following Herzog’s announcement, Eisenkot posted on X a photo of the two shaking hands at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. “Now is the time to form a national emergency government,” he tweeted in Hebrew. “I will do everything to ensure we are worthy.”

Before the president’s decision, Netanyahu on Saturday issued a recorded message to the press, calling for a unity government.

He warned that a coalition backed by “Islamists” will risk Israel’s survival, apparently referring to the 19 seats won by the Arab parties.

“As early as next week, there are those who intend to hastily swear in a government with supporters of terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

Such a government would “dismantle the State of Israel from within, as is happening in European countries—and much worse,” he said.

The premier said that the Jewish state would experience worse riots than those recently seen in Paris and Brussels, adding, “These are not scare tactics. This is the reality we will face, and that is why we must stop it, because our very existence is at stake.”

He further stated that a national unity government, which includes “all the parties in the national camp and all the Zionist parties,” would permanently remove the nuclear threat from Iran and preserve Israel as a Jewish state, unlike a government dependent on Arab parties that would prevent it from fighting against Hamas and radical Islam.

“And so there is only one choice: not national suicide, but national unity,” he said.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party later described Netanyahu’s speech as “hysterical.”

“The man who divided, tore apart and sowed discord in Israeli society is heard saying the word ‘unity’ only when he realizes his days in office are numbered,” the party said.

While unity is important, Netanyahu has “systematically” undermined it, the statement continued.

If Netanyahu and his allies distance themselves from the “extremists,” it continued, presumably referring to the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist parties, they are welcome to join a unity government under Eisenkot’s premiership.

Yashar added that it will form a government only with those who accept Eisenkot’s four principles, including the commitment to destroying Hamas’s military and governing power.

‘Not looking to punish the ultra-Orthodox’

The leader of the far-left The Democrats party, Yair Golan, tweeted on Saturday night that “Netanyahu’s government must be replaced.”

In a move to possibly soften opposition to a coalition with the haredi parties, Golan said that “we are not looking to punish the ultra-Orthodox.” He said that he seeks partnership with the ultra-Orthodox community that entails “mutual responsibility.”

He urged drafting haredi men into the military and expanding the integration of the haredi community into the workforce.

“Just as we respect the ultra-Orthodox way of life, we expect our way of life to be respected too. In our communities, it should be possible to go out for a night on the town on Shabbat, have a coffee, and, God forbid, even get there by public transport,” Golan said.

‘No stone unturned’ for a good government

After concluding his consultations on Thursday, Herzog said he had asked the representatives of the factions “difficult questions in an effort to help the parties and the public to break free from set ways of thinking and open their minds to other paths.”

While the results of the recommendations may appear clear, the ability to form a government in the current conditions is “not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves,” he added.

Herzog said he would leave “no stone unturned” in an effort to build a “stable and good government for the people of Israel.”

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Chabad Kinus 2026
U.S. News
Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave, visited recently by 6,500 Chabad emissaries, where ‘lone trees come back to the forest’
“When we are strengthening and reinforcing each other, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish and overcome,” Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, an emissary in Tampa, Fla., told JNS.
November 7, 2026 07:55 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a reception marking the opening of the Colombian Embassy in Jerusalem, held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, on Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu says ‘time for unity,’ warns against government backed by ‘Islamists’
The Yashar party says Likud is welcome to join a coalition under Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister, without “extremists.”
November 7, 2026 02:20 PM
JNS Staff
Marc Shmuel Levine, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Jerusalem Foundation President Arik Grebelsky at the inauguration of the Marc Shmuel Levine Family Gallery at the Jerusalem Theater. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Feature
Great-nephew honors American Zionist’s legacy with new Jerusalem gallery
The Marc Shmuel Levine Gallery at the Jerusalem Theater pays tribute to Harry Levine, who helped arm the Haganah and establish the Weizmann Institute of Science.
Nov. 6, 2026
Judy Lash Balint
Joe Redden (left) and Liz Benichou (second from left) in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: Courtesy of Liz Benichou.
U.S. News
Michigan student arraigned for attacking Jewish commentator
“She’s young. She’s dumb. She deserves an opportunity to become a better person,” Liz Benichou told JNS. “The only way to do that is through accountability.”
Nov. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
US embassies warn Americans of possible rapid Mideast escalation
02:49
Iran’s Rezaei to Trump: ‘You lost the war and the election’
02:29
More rain forecast in Israel after record-breaking Shabbat downpours
02:09
14 foreign nationals face deportation after arrests in Samaria
01:48
IDF troops fire at Palestinian terrorists in western Samaria
01:24
IDF: Aircraft infiltration alerts near Lebanon border were false alarms
01:08
Herzog to task Eisenkot with forming next government
13:59
Netanyahu calls for unity government, ‘not national suicide’
13:11
18 months on, ‘BBC’ has yet to start review of Gaza war coverage
12:38
Dutch city says will reexamine decision to cancel exhibition on 300-year-old synagogue
12:10
IDF commandos arrest 3 Palestinian terrorists in Binyamin region
11:40
Nine U.S. arenas refuse to host Free Palestine tour, Macklemore says
11:10
Washington offers $20 million reward for information on Tehran’s nuclear program
08:59
Danon: Hamas extorting $2 million a day from Gaza merchants
08:32
New Israeli ambassador begins posting in Cyprus
08:01
Iran claims IRGC downed two US drones over Qeshm Island
07:31
Montreal kosher bakery destroyed in second arson attack in two days
07:01
South Africa’s ANC heads for big losses in municipal elections
06:33
Trump: Decision on renewed Iran strikes coming ‘soon’
06:08
Netanyahu’s Office : Ending US military aid reflects shift ‘from aid to partnership’
05:21
Liberman: Willing to compromise on haredi draft to avoid new election
05:05
Israeli report warns of growing lethal threat to synagogues worldwide
04:29
UN chief: Iran intensifying repression, executions
03:55
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles
03:07
Tehran reports three more tankers damaged in Strait of Hormuz
02:10
Israeli envoy in NY: Next government must prepare for ‘massive’ North American aliyah
01:38
Herzog: Israel’s political discourse has ‘dramatic impact’ on Diaspora Jews
01:07
Bondi Beach attack death toll rises to 16 as 90-year-old victim dies
15:16
67 MKs recommend Eisenkot for PM as party consultations conclude
14:59
Five countries, including U.S., affirm support for Lebanese state monopoly on arms
14:41
CAIR suspends operations in Florida, AG says
14:29
Dem socialist Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
14:15
Magen David Adom to expand trauma response training to US
14:02
Yesha Council chairman meets with Milei to urge Argentine recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria
13:53
Jerusalem, Athens, Nicosia hold trilateral meeting to deepen defense cooperation
13:22
‘You’re not listening,’ Rep. Lander tells Lapid of plan to rebuild U.S.-Israel trust
12:49
First International Noahide Congress gathers in Jerusalem
12:20
B’Yachad party recommends Eisenkot to form government
11:48
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch draft campaign for 2028 presidential election
10:53
Joint List recommends Eisenkot form Israel’s next government
09:59
Sa’ar hosts Germany’s new commissioner for fight against antisemitism
09:32
IDF uncovers weapons, underground shaft in South Lebanon
08:45
Netanyahu slams Ra’am party leader over refusal to call Hamas terror group
08:33
London police arrest 27 outside Supreme Court hearing on Palestine Action ban
08:11
Smotrich: Those who won’t call Hamas terrorists ‘cannot be part of any coalition’
07:46
Israel’s El Al reports record $1.27 billion third-quarter revenue
07:25
Three minors to be indicted for Molotov attacks in eastern Jerusalem
07:02
Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue
06:44
Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users
06:21
Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window
More Updates
JNS TV
US president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to give their final remarks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is ending U.S. aid the key to Israel’s independence?
November 8, 2026 01:44 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Not waving but drowning
Melanie Phillips