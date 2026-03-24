Israel women’s tennis team withdraws from April tournament over security concerns

The Israel Tennis Association (ITA) has announced that Israel’s women’s national team will not participate in the Billie Jean King Cup tournament in April, citing security concerns related to travel and the current regional situation.

Israel had been scheduled to compete against Bosnia in the Europe/Africa Group II event. According to the ITA, concerns centered on both the security situation in Israel and the players’ safety while traveling abroad. Officials also noted sensitivities about competing in a destination perceived as less friendly toward Israel at this time, as well as the participation of teams from several Muslim-majority countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is the premier international team competition in women’s tennis and is often referred to as the “World Cup of Tennis.” This year’s competition features a record 148 nations competing across four regions: Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

Israel previously hosted the Fed Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group I tournament in Eilat in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

The ITA said it considered hosting this year’s event in Israel but determined it was not feasible given the current security circumstances.

Ronen Morali, captain of Israel’s team, said, “This was the right and wisest decision under the current circumstances. Following the concerns expressed by the players, most of whom are very young, and due to the understanding that we will not be harmed professionally by the move, we decided to submit an official request to the ITF not to participate in the tournament.”

The International Tennis Federation accepted the ITA’s formal request to withdraw.

Morali noted that, if the trip had been scheduled to take place now, “The Israeli security authorities would not have authorized us to go.”

He added, “Our responsibility is first and foremost to protect the players’ safety and security.”

Jonathan Erlich, captain of Israel’s Davis Cup team and a former Israeli doubles player, faced similar security challenges in September 2025, when Israel competed against Canada in a Davis Cup World Group I tie in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The matches were played without spectators at the Scotiabank Centre due to security concerns.

Erlich supported the women’s team’s decision. “I think they made the right decision. Going to a country that in normal days we not been loved so now will be too risky.”

David Wiseman, founder of the Facebook page Follow Team Israel, which highlights stories about Israeli and Jewish athletes and has more than 160,000 followers, said security considerations increasingly affect Israeli participation in international competitions.

“The unfortunate reality is that this is the world we live in. There are too many geopolitical considerations when an Israeli sports team competes around the world,” Wiseman said.

He cited recent examples in which Israeli athletes were unable to participate in international events.

In January 2024, Israel’s rock-climbing team and its top climber, Ayala Kerem, were barred from competing in the Dock Masters 2024 competition in Utrecht, Netherlands, due to concerns about potential security threats.

In October 2025, Israeli gymnasts, including Olympic medalist Artem Dolgopyat, were denied entry visas to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

