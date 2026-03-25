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Israeli Air Force hits main Iranian explosives facility in broad wave of strikes

“The IDF continues to intensify its strikes against the regime’s military industries,” the military said.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Air Force hits main Iranian explosives facility in broad wave of strikes

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An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday conducted a “broad wave of strikes” targeting the Iranian regime’s main explosives production facility in the central city of Isfahan, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The site was used to “develop and manufacture explosives for a variety of weapons,” according to the IDF, which noted that it was previously targeted during “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025, but that the military “identified activity by the regime to restore it.”

In addition, the IAF, at the direction of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, struck “dozens of regime targets using more than 120 munitions, including ballistic missile launch sites, weapons production facilities and air defense systems of the Iranian terrorist regime,” according to the statement.

“The IDF continues to intensify its strikes against the regime’s military industries,” it added.

In a separate statement, the IDF revealed that since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” which Jerusalem launched in conjunction with the U.S. military on Feb. 28, the IAF conducted over 600 combat sorties targeting Tehran’s ballistic missile array, which is being used to launch attacks on the Jewish state, Gulf countries and U.S. interests in the region.

The “severe damage” to the array “constitutes a central component of the systematic effort to harm and undermine the Iranian terrorist regime,” the army declared.

The statement noted that “over the past week, following the cross-referencing of various intelligence sources, including sources from within Iran, the Military Intelligence Directorate has identified low morale, absenteeism, and attrition among soldiers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ ballistic missile units as a result of IDF strikes.”

Nine people, most of them children, sustained injuries of varying degrees when an Iranian cluster munition hit the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

IAF aircraft “continue to operate constantly to identify and attack [missile] launchers in real time, some of which are loaded and ready to launch,” the IDF said in its statement, adding that the operations seek to “reduce the damage to the Israeli home front.”

The IDF in recent days also targeted two Iranian Defense Ministry sites that were used to “develop and produce long-range naval cruise missiles that enable rapid destruction of targets at sea and on land,” it said in a separate statement on Wednesday morning.

The “significant strikes” inflicted extensive damage to Tehran’s cruise missile array and “constitute an additional layer in deepening the impact on the regime’s military production infrastructure,” it added.

The IAF on Tuesday also targeted a site used by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy to develop submarines and other “underwater military systems,” according to a Wednesday statement.

The Isfahan facility was “the only site in Iran responsible for the design and development of submarines and support systems for the Iranian Navy,” it said, adding that the regime produced “a variety of models of unmanned vessels at the site.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the IDF announced that it completed “several waves of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.” No additional information was provided in the initial military statement.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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