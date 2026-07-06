Israeli Air Force to award wings to wartime pilots course graduates

The Israeli Air Force will hold its flight course graduation ceremony on July 9 for graduates who began their training just months before the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev that triggered two-and-a-half years war on several fronts, the IAF wrote on social media.

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defense Force Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IAF commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler will attend the ceremony.

“Throughout their training, the course commanders continued to prepare the next generation of aircrews, while simultaneously participating in intense operational activity across all theaters,” the IAF tweeted.

The content of the course was adapted to operational changes made during the course of the war, with lessons integrated into the training in real-time, the post read.

“At the ceremony, flight wings and officer ranks will be awarded to the course graduates, who will join the ranks of the operational aircrews of the Israeli Air Force and take part in the defense and attack missions of the State of Israel,” the IAF said.