More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu best suited as next prime minister, likely to form new gov, new poll suggests

A survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu was best for the role, followed by Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “best suited” to serve as prime minister, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu is most fit for the role, more than twice as suitable as his closest challenger Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%. Naftali Bennett, who was considered Netanyahu’s primary challenger until several weeks ago, nosedived with only 10.9% considering him most suitable, according to the poll.

Avigdor Liberman, who has prime ministerial aspirations, was preferred by only 2.1%, and former alternate prime minister Benny Gantz polled at 1.8%.

In the Knesset poll, Likud led with 33 seats, followed by Eisenkot’s Yashar with 20.

A 13 seat advantage would constitute a landslide in Israeli politics.

Shas earned 11 seats, followed by Bennett’s party and the Israeli party The Democrats (nine each), Yisrael Beiteinu (eight), Jewish Power (seven), United Torah Judaism and Hadash-Ta’al-Balad (six each), Religious Zionism and Ra’am (five each).

Blue and White fell below the electoral threshold with 1.9%, according to the poll.

The poll projects Netanyahu’s coalition would hold a 63-57 majority over the opposition in the 120-seat Knesset. Based on the poll, the current government would comfortably form a new coalition.

The poll was conducted by DirectPolls, run by Shlomo Filber. Over the past several elections, Filber’s prediction model has proven closer to election results than other polling agencies.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Rotary International logo on a city welcome sign. Credit: Chris Light via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California Rotary club installs former Irvine mayor as president despite Jewish groups’ objections over antisemitic posts
“Evidently, the Orange County/LA Club determined that endangering the Jewish community is not disqualifying or inconsistent with ‘truth,’ ‘fairness,’ and building ‘goodwill,’” Julia Heiman of the Jewish Community Action Network said.
July 2, 2026
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) speaks with Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and George Washington University Executive Director of Sustainability Kathleen Merrigan at the Local Foods Impact Conference sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agriculture Marketing Service and George Washington University, Washington, D.C.. April 4, 2017. Credit: USDA Photo by Preston Keres.
U.S. News
Evil forces standing against US, Israel, retiring Washington state rep says
“I’m really concerned that we find ourselves in this place that many Americans are even questioning why we’re supporting Israel,” Rep. Dan Newhouse told JNS.
July 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The entrance to the U.N. headquarters in Geneva, home to the Human Rights Council, June 20, 2017. Photo by Giorgio Caracciolo/Shutterstock
Israel News
UN commission chair says IDF ‘presence’ cited as basis for alleged deliberate targeting of Gazan children
Srinivasan Muralidhar said that whether Israeli forces employed large-scale airstrikes or precise sniper fire, the aim was to kill Palestinian children in Gaza.
July 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Jews, who are 10% of New Yorkers, targets of 55% of hate crimes in city in first half of 2026, NYPD says
The city mayor said at a press conference that the Big Apple is having its “safest start to any year on record.”
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Al-Sharaa UN
U.S. News
Remove Syria from list of state terror sponsors, two Dem senators, GOP rep tell State Department
“Since the fall of the Assad regime, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and the new Syrian government have demonstrated continued commitment to counterterrorism operations within Syria,” according to Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joe Wilson.
July 2, 2026
770 Eastern Parkway, Chabad
U.S. News
Brooklyn man arrested, charged after entering Chabad World Headquarters with baseball bat, knife
“This is the reality of being Jewish under the mayoral control of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani,” said Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers. “It’s open city on attacking the Jews.”
July 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Paushali Lass, co-founder of India-Israel Nexus, speaks with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on JNS TV. Credit: Screenshot/JNS.
The Quad
India-Israel Nexus aims to deepen ties between the two democracies
July 2, 2026 11:16 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
Who will win the Trump foreign-policy ‘Apprentice’ contest?
Jonathan S. Tobin