Netanyahu best suited as next prime minister, likely to form new gov, new poll suggests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “best suited” to serve as prime minister, according to a poll released on Thursday.

The survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu is most fit for the role, more than twice as suitable as his closest challenger Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%. Naftali Bennett, who was considered Netanyahu’s primary challenger until several weeks ago, nosedived with only 10.9% considering him most suitable, according to the poll.

Avigdor Liberman, who has prime ministerial aspirations, was preferred by only 2.1%, and former alternate prime minister Benny Gantz polled at 1.8%.

In the Knesset poll, Likud led with 33 seats, followed by Eisenkot’s Yashar with 20.

A 13 seat advantage would constitute a landslide in Israeli politics.

Shas earned 11 seats, followed by Bennett’s party and the Israeli party The Democrats (nine each), Yisrael Beiteinu (eight), Jewish Power (seven), United Torah Judaism and Hadash-Ta’al-Balad (six each), Religious Zionism and Ra’am (five each).

Blue and White fell below the electoral threshold with 1.9%, according to the poll.

The poll projects Netanyahu’s coalition would hold a 63-57 majority over the opposition in the 120-seat Knesset. Based on the poll, the current government would comfortably form a new coalition.

The poll was conducted by DirectPolls, run by Shlomo Filber. Over the past several elections, Filber’s prediction model has proven closer to election results than other polling agencies.