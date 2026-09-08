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News   Israel News

Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines

Arkia will offer weekly direct flights to Manila, starting on Jan. 3.

Etgar Lefkovits
Arkia
An Arkia plane. Credit: Courtesy.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli airline Arkia announced Tuesday that it is launching the first direct flights from Tel Aviv to Manila, starting in January 2027.

The move comes as Israel’s third-largest carrier expands its network to Asia with service to Japan this fall, after launching the first-ever flights to Vietnam last year, before Israel’s flag carrier El AL.

Arkia will offer weekly flights to the Philippines starting on January 3, with economy-class fares beginning at $750 one way and business-class fares starting at $1,800 each way.

The 12-hour flight will be operated on an Airbus A330.

“Launching the route to Manila is another step in deepening Arkia’s operations in the Far East and implementing our strategic plan for long-haul flights,” said Oz Berlowitz, Arkia director-general. “The Philippines is a fascinating destination with significant tourism potential alongside business, economic and diplomatic opportunities to deepen ties between Israel and the Philippines.”

“It’s very timely, this announcement coming just before Rosh Hashanah with new opportunities for both sides,” Philippines Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola told JNS, referring to the Jewish New Year, which begins on the evening of Sept. 11.

The envoy had made direct flights between the two countries one of her key goals alongside a free-trade agreement.

“This flight will make that happen,” she said.

El Al previously announced its intention to launch flights to Manila, but has not closed the deal to date, giving its smaller rival an opening.

Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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