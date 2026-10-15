Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP

Israeli security forces arrested five suspects in raids on two Palestinian charities in Judea and Samaria accused of supporting Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Wednesday.

During a Tuesday raid on the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association in Ramallah, Samaria, forces seized computers, documents and checks allegedly linked to Hamas funds.

Israeli authorities say the organization supports imprisoned PFLP terrorists and has employed individuals involved in the 2019 terrorist attack near Dolev in which 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was murdered.

In a separate operation in recent weeks, forces raided the Islamic Association for the Care of Orphans in Yatta, near Hebron in Judea, seizing materials allegedly linked to Hamas financing. Israeli security officials said the association served as a financial arm of Hamas, transferring funds to the terrorist organization and supporting the families of terrorists and prisoners.