Israeli gov’t unanimously votes for Shmuel Ben Ezra as new National Security Council head

The Israeli government on Sunday unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nomination of Shmuel Ben-Ezra as head of the National Security Council and national security adviser, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

A former head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet)'s Operational Technology and Cyber Division, Ben-Ezra also led the development project for the Arrow 3 defense system, which was awarded the Israel Defense Prize in 2017. During his four years of service at the Shin Bet, his role was equivalent to the rank of major general.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied physics, a master’s degree in applied physics, a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in political science with a focus on national security.

Ben Ezra is married to Shifra and they have 12 children.

“Ben Ezra brings with him more than 30 years of experience in safeguarding Israel’s national security,” Netanyahu said as he announced the appointment on May 31st.

Gil Reich had served as acting national security adviser since October 2025, when Netanyahu dismissed Tzachi Hanegbi, reportedly following disagreements over the war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.