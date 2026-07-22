More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Reed College to adopt sweeping reforms to combat campus Jew-hatred under ADL, Brandeis settlement

The agreement “should be the standard every school holds itself to before, not after, a student gets hurt,” Kenneth L. Marcus of the Brandeis Center said.

Old Dorm Block on the campus of Reed College in Portland, Ore. Credit: Another Believer via Wikimedia Commons.
Old Dorm Block on the campus of Reed College in Portland, Ore. Credit: Another Believer via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Reed College, a private liberal arts college in Portland, Ore., has reached a settlement with the Anti-Defamation League and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, resolving a federal civil rights complaint over the college’s handling of alleged antisemitic harassment of Jewish students, the groups announced on Wednesday.

The ADL and Brandeis Center filed a Title VI complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in September 2024, alleging that Reed failed to respond adequately after a Jewish student faced escalating antisemitic harassment following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. According to the complaint, the student later transferred to another university.

“This settlement is what accountability looks like, and it shouldn’t be the exception—it should be the standard every school holds itself to before, not after, a student gets hurt,” said Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Brandeis Center and a former U.S. assistant secretary of education for civil rights.

“Reed College is now bound to real reforms that show what it looks like for a college to forcefully combat antisemitism,” Marcus said. “In particular, it is crucial that Reed’s policies now acknowledge that anti-Zionist harassment is a violation of civil rights.”

Under the agreement, Reed will state in its nondiscrimination policy that it will consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, including its contemporary examples, when investigating complaints involving Jewish and Israeli students. The policy will also specify that “targeting Jews on the basis of their Zionist identity for adverse treatment is a form of national origin discrimination on the basis of shared ancestry.”

The college also agreed to appoint a Title VI coordinator, retain an independent consultant for three years to review its handling of complaints alleging anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli discrimination and harassment, and provide mandatory training on discrimination and harassment for student leaders and incoming students. The consultant will be selected in consultation with the ADL and Brandeis Center. Reed also agreed to complete its investigations into the allegations raised in the original complaint.

The settlement also states that the college will provide mandatory training on discrimination and harassment to all student leaders and incoming students and that it will finish its investigations into allegations of antisemitic harassment targeting the student in its original complaint.

The agreement states that Reed does not admit wrongdoing.

In a joint statement, Reed President Audrey Bilger, president of the college, and Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Kamali, chair of Reed’s board of trustees, said the agreement “is an opportunity to strengthen Reed’s ability to recognize and respond thoughtfully to all forms of discrimination” while formalizing several steps the college had already begun taking.

“It will be up to our community to implement these commitments thoughtfully,” Bilger and Kamali stated. “We will work closely with student governance bodies, faculty and staff to navigate the complexities ahead, and we are grateful for the care so many in our community bring to these difficult conversations.”

Campus Antisemitism Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
RJC endorses Darline Graham to fill late brother’s Senate seat
“She will carry the fight forward and stand unwaveringly with the American Jewish community and strengthen the US-Israel relationship,” Sam Markstein told JNS.
July 22, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York City Police Department officer patch. Credit: BrandonKleinPhoto/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
United Jewish Teachers urges increased NYPD security for Tisha B’Av attendees after Mamdani video
“Tisha B’Av historically has been a day of tragedy for the Jewish people,” Moshe Spern, president of the organization, told JNS. “I’m nervous that the community will face threats specifically on this day.
July 22, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Toronto police
World News
Toronto man faces terror charge for allegedly calling for violence against Jews, Israelis
Ahmad Hassan Hajahmad, 33, is accused of acting “for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas,” the Toronto Police Service stated.
July 22, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Maine man found guilty of threatening to kill Jews, public figures online
A federal jury convicted Thadius Wind of also issuing online death threats targeting former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Elon Musk and law enforcement officers.
July 22, 2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Rubio dismisses claims China gave Iran information to target ships in Hormuz
“In some cases, they’ve actually been quite cooperative,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of Beijing’s support of freedom of navigation through the Strait.
July 22, 2026
Tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham
U.S. News
Jewish leaders honor Lindsey Graham at Israeli-American Council event
“It was extraordinary to see how deeply his work was appreciated and loved and embraced,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the council.
July 22, 2026
Aaron Bandler
An antisemitic sign at an anti-Israel protest in Toronto shows a caricatured Orthodox Jewish man beside the words “Has Iran stopped?” on March 15, 2026. Source: @bnaibrithcanada/X.
JNS TV
How Oct. 7 exposed antisemitism inside American media
July 22, 2026 08:11 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein