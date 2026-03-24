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News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: 4,829 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

The ministry says 111 remain hospitalized, including 12 in serious condition.

Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Health Ministry: 4,829 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

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People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
David Cohen/Flash90

The Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday that since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, 4,829 people have been evacuated to hospitals, with 111 still hospitalized—12 in serious condition, 21 in satisfactory condition and 78 in good condition.

In the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, hospitals received 122 people, including two in satisfactory condition, 118 in good condition and two suffering from anxiety.

At least 19 people in Israel have been killed since renewed hostilities with the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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