Israeli Health Ministry: 4,829 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

The Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday that since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, 4,829 people have been evacuated to hospitals, with 111 still hospitalized—12 in serious condition, 21 in satisfactory condition and 78 in good condition.

In the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, hospitals received 122 people, including two in satisfactory condition, 118 in good condition and two suffering from anxiety.

At least 19 people in Israel have been killed since renewed hostilities with the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.