Israeli Health Ministry urges precautions ahead of nationwide heatwave

Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday called on the public to take precautions ahead of an intense heatwave expected to sweep across most parts of the Jewish state.

The ministry urged the elderly, children, pregnant women and people suffering from chronic illnesses to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun. Israelis are advised to remain in air-conditioned spaces where possible, avoid strenuous physical activity and drink plenty of water.

The statement also advised drivers to take periodic breaks to cool off. People spending time outdoors were urged to wear wide-brimmed hats and light and comfortable clothing, in addition to using sunscreen.

The ministry reiterated warnings not to leave children and others unable to care for themselves unattended in non-air-conditioned vehicles. The ministry also warned against leaving animals in cars or enclosed spaces without water and proper ventilation.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke—including high body temperature, red and hot skin, severe headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or loss of consciousness—should immediately contact the Magen David Adom medical emergency response group by calling 101, the statement continued.

The Israel Meteorological Service said a yellow heat stress warning would be in effect on May 12 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Beit Shean Valley, Kinarot Valley, Jordan Valley, southern Judean Desert and Dead Sea region, as well as the northwestern Negev, western Negev and the Arava.

Daytime high temperatures were expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) in Jerusalem, 31C (88F) in Tel Aviv, 29C (84F) in Haifa, 37C (99F) in Tiberias and Beersheva, 39C (102F) in Beit Shean and 41C (106F) in Eilat.