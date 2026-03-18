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Isaac Herzog

Isaac Herzog is the president of Israel.

Israel's then-ambassador to the United Nations, Chaim Herzog, tore up a copy of its resolution equating Zionism with racism on Nov. 10, 1975. Credit: Bettmann via Getty Images.
Opinion
The truth about Zionism
As my father, Chaim Herzog, famously declared 50 years ago, Zionism is not racism. It is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people.
Nov. 9, 2025
Isaac Herzog
Isaac Herzog
Israel News
President Herzog’s address at official Oct. 7 memorial ceremony
Oct. 27, 2024
Isaac Herzog
Heart Painted on Israeli Flag
Opinion
100 days of war
Jan. 14, 2024
Isaac Herzog
Yom Kippur War, Sukkot, Sukkahs
Opinion
The two main lessons of the Yom Kippur War
Israel learned not to ignore the signs of approaching war and bask in the euphoria of the achievements of the past, however great they may be. But the signs of peace should not be ignored either.
Sep. 24, 2023
Isaac Herzog
Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the AJC Global Forum, June 11, 2023. Photo by Yair Meyuhas/AJC.
Opinion
To learn and teach about unity
It seems that nothing is more vital at this time than highlighting what unites us as a nation.
Sep. 4, 2023
Isaac Herzog
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their ballots in the Israeli general elections, at a voting station in Jerusalem, on Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Honor the election results, whatever the outcome
It’s part and parcel of being a civilized society.
Nov. 1, 2022
Isaac Herzog
Second-grade students at the Nofei HaSela school on the first day back at school after the summer holidays in Ma'ale Adumim, Sept. 1, 2017. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Israelis simply need to be the best
To the dear students who read these lines, I want to tell you a secret: A school year is not a sprint, but a marathon.
Sep. 1, 2022
Isaac Herzog
Jews pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Jerusalem, a city whose future is just as promising as its rich past
From the day that Jerusalem was unified, all parts of it have been growing and developing.
May. 29, 2022
Isaac Herzog
Social-media icons. Credit: TY Lim.
Opinion
Improving online discourse starts with all of us
Let us pause, take a deep breath and remember that flagrant and hurtful language doesn’t get us anywhere.
Dec. 7, 2021
Isaac Herzog