IDF eliminates four terrorists in Gaza
The terrorists had crossed the ceasefire line in northern and southern Gaza and posed a threat to Israeli forces, the military said.
Israeli forces identified and struck multiple terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the military said.
The Israel Defense Forces said troops operating in northern Gaza spotted five terrorists engaged in suspicious activity, as well as another who was monitoring forces and posed an immediate threat. In southern Gaza, troops in two separate incidents identified three individuals who had crossed the ceasefire-designated Yellow Line and approached Israeli forces.
The military said the Israeli Air Force, in coordination with ground troops, carried out strikes in all cases, killing four of the terrorists and hitting others.
“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.