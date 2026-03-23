More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Jewish support for Iran operation holds above 90%

Poll shows wide backing for campaign, sharp gaps with Arab respondents on impact and outcomes.

Mar. 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Israeli Jewish support for Iran operation holds above 90%

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli students take shelter inside a public bomb shelter at the Rupin Academic Centre, north of Tel Aviv, June 17, 2025.Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90.
Students inside a public bomb shelter at the Ruppin Academic Center, aka Ruppin College, east of Netanya, June 17, 2025. Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90.

Support for the Israeli-U.S. military operation against Iran among Israeli Jews has remained almost unchanged at a little over 90% during the first two weeks of the fighting, according to a poll of 957 Israelis published last week.

Among the 805 Jews who participated on March 14-15 in the poll by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), support for the operation was at 91%, compared to 92% during a previous INSS poll on March 2-3. The operation was launched on Feb. 28.

Arab Israelis were more skeptical of the operation’s ability to significantly damage Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities, with 53% of Arab citizens telling INSS that the Islamic regime will not be damaged significantly by the campaign, compared to 30% of Jews who gave this answer.

Among Jewish respondents, 68% said they were pleased with the results of the military operation, compared to 24% among Arabs. Overall, 54% of all respondents said the campaign should continue until the overthrow of the ayatollah regime.

With regard to the fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, 41% of all respondents said it guaranteed many years of quiet along the northern border.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Middle East
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Gavel justice law
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
Harvard Hall at Harvard University
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
United Nations Building
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba
The group reportedly stayed at hotel properties that the U.S. State Department has designated as “prohibited accomodations.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Technology, Cyber
U.S. News
US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats
The new office will focus on current and future threats in “cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure,” according to the State Department.
Mar. 23, 2026
The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum