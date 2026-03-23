Israeli Jewish support for Iran operation holds above 90%

Support for the Israeli-U.S. military operation against Iran among Israeli Jews has remained almost unchanged at a little over 90% during the first two weeks of the fighting, according to a poll of 957 Israelis published last week.

Among the 805 Jews who participated on March 14-15 in the poll by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), support for the operation was at 91%, compared to 92% during a previous INSS poll on March 2-3. The operation was launched on Feb. 28.

Arab Israelis were more skeptical of the operation’s ability to significantly damage Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities, with 53% of Arab citizens telling INSS that the Islamic regime will not be damaged significantly by the campaign, compared to 30% of Jews who gave this answer.

Among Jewish respondents, 68% said they were pleased with the results of the military operation, compared to 24% among Arabs. Overall, 54% of all respondents said the campaign should continue until the overthrow of the ayatollah regime.

With regard to the fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, 41% of all respondents said it guaranteed many years of quiet along the northern border.