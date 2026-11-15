Israeli ministry recommends entry ban on activists of anti-Israel British group

The Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry on Thursday recommended to the country’s Population and Immigration Authority that entry be denied to anti-Israel activists representing the British organization Amos Trust.

The ministry had gathered findings that indicate the organization “systematically promotes boycotts” of the Jewish state in the fields of economics, culture and academia, while advocating for sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also found that Amos Trust operates a public advocacy network and social media campaigns through which it encourages activists to participate in initiatives aimed at exerting pressure on and boycotting Israel.

“Those who work to boycott Israel, isolate it, and undermine its legitimacy cannot expect its doors to remain open to them,” said Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

“The State of Israel will not serve as a host for activists who systematically work against it. We will continue to act decisively against organizations that promote boycotts and the delegitimization of Israel,” he added, according to the statement.

The recommendation was given by ministry Director General Avi Cohen Scali, who emphasized that Israel is under no obligation to allow entry to those who promote sanctions and economic boycotts against it.

“We will prevent the entry of those seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel,” he was quoted as saying.

Amos Trust, founded in 1985 and headquartered in London, presents itself as an organization working to promote justice for Palestinians, climate justice and gender justice.

Charges against Israel that it is committing genocide against the Palestinians and advancing apartheid policies in Judea and Samaria are frequently found on its website. It further states that “We stand with Gaza and we demand lasting justice for Palestine,” while also accusing the U.K. government of “complicity” and of silencing Palestinian voices.

Israel’s relationship with Britain has been strained ever since the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. In September, the British government announced sanctions on Israeli businesses in Judea and Samaria, as well as on Israeli individuals allegedly tied to violent acts against Palestinians. The latter took effect immediately.

The trade ban, which is still being drafted, has the potential to spill over to Israeli companies based outside Judea and Samaria if they finance, build or facilitate Israeli communities in the region. Thus Israeli banks and financial institutions may be directly affected by the ban.

In September 2025, Britain recognized a Palestinian state, alongside Australia and Canada. The decision followed Britain’s suspension of roughly 30 arms-export licenses covering equipment deemed potentially usable in Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

In June 2025, Britain sanctioned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, imposing travel bans and asset freezes over what it described as repeated incitement of violence against Palestinians.