More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli ministry recommends entry ban on activists of anti-Israel British group

The London-based Amos Trust NGO “systematically promotes boycotts” of the Jewish state while advocating for sanctions and arms embargos on Israel, according to Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

JNS Staff
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry on Thursday recommended to the country’s Population and Immigration Authority that entry be denied to anti-Israel activists representing the British organization Amos Trust.

The ministry had gathered findings that indicate the organization “systematically promotes boycotts” of the Jewish state in the fields of economics, culture and academia, while advocating for sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also found that Amos Trust operates a public advocacy network and social media campaigns through which it encourages activists to participate in initiatives aimed at exerting pressure on and boycotting Israel.

“Those who work to boycott Israel, isolate it, and undermine its legitimacy cannot expect its doors to remain open to them,” said Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

“The State of Israel will not serve as a host for activists who systematically work against it. We will continue to act decisively against organizations that promote boycotts and the delegitimization of Israel,” he added, according to the statement.

The recommendation was given by ministry Director General Avi Cohen Scali, who emphasized that Israel is under no obligation to allow entry to those who promote sanctions and economic boycotts against it.

“We will prevent the entry of those seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel,” he was quoted as saying.

Amos Trust, founded in 1985 and headquartered in London, presents itself as an organization working to promote justice for Palestinians, climate justice and gender justice.

Charges against Israel that it is committing genocide against the Palestinians and advancing apartheid policies in Judea and Samaria are frequently found on its website. It further states that “We stand with Gaza and we demand lasting justice for Palestine,” while also accusing the U.K. government of “complicity” and of silencing Palestinian voices.

Israel’s relationship with Britain has been strained ever since the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. In September, the British government announced sanctions on Israeli businesses in Judea and Samaria, as well as on Israeli individuals allegedly tied to violent acts against Palestinians. The latter took effect immediately.

The trade ban, which is still being drafted, has the potential to spill over to Israeli companies based outside Judea and Samaria if they finance, build or facilitate Israeli communities in the region. Thus Israeli banks and financial institutions may be directly affected by the ban.

In September 2025, Britain recognized a Palestinian state, alongside Australia and Canada. The decision followed Britain’s suspension of roughly 30 arms-export licenses covering equipment deemed potentially usable in Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

In June 2025, Britain sanctioned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, imposing travel bans and asset freezes over what it described as repeated incitement of violence against Palestinians.

Anti-Israel Bias BDS Movement United Kingdom
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
From left: Yair Lapid (B'Yachad), Gadi Eisenkot (Yashar), Yair Golan (HaDemokratim), Naftali Bennett (B'Yachad) and Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Beiteinu) meeting at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: X/Yair Lapid.
Analysis
From Rabin to Eisenkot: The possibilities and limits of minority government
Can the Yashar party chief build a coalition that survives beyond its first vote?
November 15, 2026 12:07 AM
Shimon Sherman
Michael Frerichs, tesorero de Illinois. Crédito: Oficina del Tesorero del Estado de Illinois.
U.S. News
Illinois treasurer renews $10 million ‘stable, safe investment’ in Israel Bonds
“Israel Bonds have consistently generated among the highest returns in the state portfolio for two decades,” Michael Frerichs stated.
Nov. 13, 2026
Menachem Wecker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2020. Credit: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Newsom’s office tells JNS California governor is reviewing federal education tax-credit program
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is among the governors who have opted their states into the program.
Nov. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
Now
Rubio calls ICC a ‘fake court,’ warns against enforcing rulings on Americans
03:30
Bahrain issues two ‘potential threat’ alerts
03:10
Israeli DM warns against bringing Ra’am into next government
02:49
Brad Ausmus named Houston Astros’ next manager, aims to win World Series
02:29
Arab from northern Israel to be charged with spying for Iran
02:09
Rep.-elect Chris Rabb criticizes anti-Israel rally tactics, reiterates arms embargo call
01:48
Texas governor-elect vows to remove CAIR terror designation
01:28
IDF kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in Gaza strike
01:08
Antisemitic graffiti found twice in a week at Toronto subway station
13:38
UK: Former Hamas bodyguard found guilty of knife attack
13:00
US commends Cairo for permanent outlawing of Muslim Brotherhood
12:31
IDF detains 4 Palestinian terrorists in Samaria, including ISIS-affiliates
11:59
Qatar, Turkey cement mutual defense pact
11:25
IDF obtains documents exposing ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals by Gazan terrorists
10:30
IDF, Shin Bet slay more than 10 terrorists in Gaza
08:59
Britain’s ‘Jewish Chronicle’ celebrates 185 years
08:30
UN nuclear watchdog raises alarm over uninspected Iranian enrichment plant
08:05
Pence challenges Vance over Israel, warns against antisemitism
07:31
Simon Wiesenthal Center honors Israeli media executive Ynon Kreiz
07:00
Iranian clerical body calls for review of membership in Non-Proliferation Treaty
06:42
US Fifth Fleet commander visits Israel for naval security talks
06:32
Schumer says he has votes to remain Senate Democratic leader despite Van Hollen challenge
06:16
Former Israeli security chiefs demand probe of rabbi over ‘din rodef’ ruling
06:01
Trump compares US antisemitism to ‘Germany in 1938’
05:45
Sa’ar tells EU commissioner Hamas still refuses to disarm
05:26
IDF arrests more than 55 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
05:01
Israel offers condolences to UAE after crash kills 14
04:32
UN ambassadors meet 97-year-old Holocaust survivor in Krakow
04:02
Van Hollen mounts challenge to Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership
03:33
Justice Sohlberg: No ‘actual evidence’ yet in probe of alleged election interference
03:03
Iran claims attack on US military radar in Bahrain
02:25
IDF: Hamas held dozens of hostages at Nasser Hospital in Gaza
02:01
Israel bars two French far-left leaders from entering country
01:29
Trump: Iranian regime surviving until end of my term would be a defeat
01:00
Huckabee pledges solidarity with Israel at StandWithUs gala
14:59
EU to examine association agreements with Israel after petition garners 1.1m signatures
14:40
‘BBC Arabic’ falsely claimed Israel targeted women, children in Hezbollah pager operation
14:21
New investors set to take over Israel’s Arkia airline
13:50
Netanyahu concludes security briefing with Eisenkot
13:32
Kindertransport survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13:00
At least 8 dead in Brooklyn building collapse
12:31
Nvidia CEO resigns after affairs with alleged Chinese spy, subordinate at firm
11:58
Israeli forces confront ‘Israeli rioters’ in Judea and Samaria operations
11:28
Israeli Air Force: First female Arad combat soldiers complete training
10:55
Netanyahu and Eisenkot meet for security briefing
10:29
Judges in Netanyahu’s trial order AG to appear in court next week
09:58
Active shooter barricades self blocks from White House
08:59
Oct. 7 commission head: Documenting sexual violence ‘requires painstaking work’
08:55
IDF: More than 300,000 military items returned in nationwide amnesty
08:38
Trump: ‘We don’t need a deal with Iran’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Tuvia Tenenbom: Eight Months Among Settlers
November 15, 2026 02:27 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin