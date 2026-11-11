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Opinion

The flowchart of anti-Israel hatred

The goal? To instill a deep resentment toward core societal values and lead a generation of young people to dismantle their own nation’s foundations from within—all without firing a single shot.

Ruth Wasserman Lande
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighborhood of Jerusalem, Oct. 30, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Resentment against Jews has festered for decades in the Middle East: Here, Palestinian youth clash with Israeli police in the Abu Tor neighborhood of Jerusalem, Oct. 30, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Ruth Wasserman Lande
Ruth Wasserman Lande Ruth Wasserman Lande
Ruth Wasserman Lande is an expert on Arab affairs and a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute for Strategic Affairs. She formerly served as a member of the Israeli Knesset and as deputy ambassador of Israel to Egypt.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

It’s no secret that in the Gaza Strip, as well as in Judea and Samaria, young Palestinians have for years been fed inflammatory narratives and taught to hate the State of Israel and the Jewish people. But the critical question is whether the world and the Israeli public are truly aware of the sheer scope of this hatred and the depth of this indoctrination.

After all, history has taught the Jewish people a grim lesson: When children grow up immersed in an extremist ideology that teaches them to hate the “other,” they lose their capacity for sound judgment and moral reasoning, rendering them capable of committing horrific atrocities.

It was the Soviets who perfected the art of propaganda, elevating it to astonishing heights. Initially, they deployed these methods to manipulate their own population. For decades, the crafting of false narratives served other authoritarian regimes equally well, where the public was completely deprived of the ability to voice criticism. Some of these narratives contain a kernel of truth, while others are entirely detached from reality.

But the Soviets were not content with influencing their own populace alone. They embraced Yasser Arafat, born into the al-Qudwa family in Cairo, and cultivated a romanticized narrative around him as a heroic freedom fighter. This narrative was designed specifically to weaken Israel, which served as the principal Middle Eastern outpost for the Soviet Union’s primary adversary, the United States. Decades later, they applied the same playbook in nurturing his successor, who has now led the Palestinian Authority for more than 20 years.

At the same time, the Soviets, and later the Chinese, employed the tactic of ideological subversion: infiltrating public opinion in democratic societies where dissent and anti-government discourse are protected.

Their goal is singular: to instill a deep resentment toward core societal values and lead an entire generation of young people to dismantle their own nation’s foundations from within—all without firing a single shot. Anyone who fails to grasp the full scale of this phenomenon across the Western world is suffering from selective sight, if not outright blindness.

In the United States, for instance, the education system is highly decentralized, granting individual states broad autonomy over their curricula. As a result, an entire generation is being raised on a narrative of self-hatred, built on the premise that America is inherently colonialist and racist, and steeped in principles of radical activism and Marxism. The ultimate objective is to shape the impressionable minds of American youth, funded systematically and continuously by entities in Russia and China seeking to destabilize the United States from within.

The Palestinian narrative has been—and continues to be—weaponized by these very same actors for this exact purpose. Other interested parties have jumped on board this train of internal subversion to advance entirely different agendas: on one side, Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood; on the other, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Shi’ite extremists.

Islamic extremists define their goal unequivocally and in terms that leave no room for interpretation: the establishment of a global caliphate based on Sharia law.

The fact that they struggle to unite and often actively compete with one another does not diminish or obscure that goal, which they explicitly state in Persian and Arabic across their various media channels. At its core, what bound and continues to bind all these actors together is a shared hatred of the United States, the West and the free world.

Thus, the Palestinian narrative serves both regional and global interests that have very little to do with genuine empathy for the Palestinian people. Yet this narrative has taken root so deeply and thoroughly that, across Palestinian Authority territories and the Gaza Strip, indoctrination has become an inseparable part of everyday life for ordinary citizens. From a very young age, children in official educational institutions are exposed to appallingly inflammatory messages.

According to official textbooks funded by the United Nations and Western nations, Israel has no right to exist whatsoever. The concept of the “two-state solution” is completely absent from the Palestinian curriculum, both in Gaza and in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

The Palestinian narrative continues to be weaponized.

In 2023 alone, European nations funneled approximately $450 million into the Palestinian educational system via the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Across every academic discipline, these textbooks extol a holy war against Israel and the Jewish people. They praise and immortalize terrorists who murdered Israeli civilians while actively encouraging the murder of Jews both within Israel and across the globe.

This is a deeply ingrained system enforced not only through textbooks, but through official policies dictated and practiced by the Palestinian Teachers’ Union, both in the Gaza Strip, and across Judea and Samaria.

Nothing is spared: UNRWA schools and teaching staff, activities across university campuses, books in official libraries (including blatantly antisemitic texts like Mein Kampf translated into Arabic), and the content permitted across film, television and the press. Furthermore, the informal education system reinforces these formal institutions through youth clubs, summer camps and auxiliary programs where young children are taught to become “martyrs” and raised on pure hatred from the earliest age.

A new three-part documentary series, “School for Martyrs,” to be aired on Israel’s Channel 11 this coming January, vividly underscores this reality, documenting the depth and scale of this systemic indoctrination.

Israel’s military strength alone cannot defeat this level of hatred, which has been deeply ingrained in the next generation of Palestinians. Incitement is the core driver that must be confronted, both in the Gaza Strip and across Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria. UNRWA can no longer be permitted to function as the executing body; in its place, a lean, high-caliber, strictly monitored and transparent organization must be established as a non-negotiable prerequisite for receiving international aid.

Furthermore, Israel must mount a robust, well-funded public diplomacy campaign on the global stage. Only by exposing the unbridled incitement detailed above can the world recognize how it is being weaponized to undermine the West and the United States.

Anti-Israel Bias Judea and Samaria Gaza Strip United Nations Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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