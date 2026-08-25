Jerusalem launches $13.4 million educational hub in Arab neighborhood

The Jerusalem Municipality began construction work on Tuesday for a major educational and community complex in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kfar Aqab, investing more than 40 million shekels (approximately $13.4 million) to serve thousands of local Arab residents.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the first phase includes a new municipal boys’ high school slated to open in September. Future phases will feature additional classrooms, a mosque, sports facilities and healthcare centers.

The Jerusalem Municipality began renovation work today on a new educational and community complex in Jerusalem’s Kafr Aqab neighborhood, for the benefit of thousands of its Arab residents. The Municipality is investing over NIS 40 million in the project, including a new municipal… pic.twitter.com/HrbjiMdsYB — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 25, 2026

The complex is being built on a plot owned by the Jewish National Fund since 1937, which was allocated to the city following consultations with local residents.

“Despite holding no property rights to the plot, UNRWA has walled off the land for decades, denying local residents much-needed space for schools and community services. UNRWA’s activities in Israel were prohibited by law following evidence of its employees’ involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks and its inseparable links to Hamas,” the ministry said.

“The bottom line is simple: while UNRWA is playing politics, the Jerusalem Municipality is improving daily life for all its residents, Jews and Arabs alike,” the statement concluded.