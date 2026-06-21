More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

JNS on front lines of media battle since Oct. 7 war, CEO tells International Policy Summit

Alex Traiman announced that the outlet will be changing its name to Jerusalem News Syndicate.

JNS Staff
JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman delivers opening remarks at the second JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria hotel, June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief Alex Traiman at the 2025 JNS International Policy Summit on April 28. Photo by Shahar Yurman.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

JNS has served as a “self-appointed special forces unit on the front lines” of the media battle since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre that triggered the ongoing seven-front war, JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief Alex Traiman said on Sunday.

“With strong news bureaus in Israel and the United States, the fastest-growing video and podcast network in the industry and a powerful syndication network, JNS is proving itself best positioned among all media organizations to scale, with massive investment to meet the challenges of the information battlefield head-on,” Traiman said in his opening remarks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Traiman announced that the media organization would be changing its name to Jerusalem News Syndicate, a move he said reflects the outlet’s expanding focus on geopolitics, diplomacy, security, economics, culture and antisemitism.

“Our focus has been geopolitical, and today, our job goes well beyond providing Jews with the facts and analyses needed to form opinions on Israel,” Traiman explained.

He noted that support for the Jewish state among Christians in the United States, Latin America and elsewhere is being undermined by “disinformation and misreporting in mainstream and social media.

“Christians have a deep connection to Jerusalem, business partners, governments and others across the Middle East, in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and elsewhere look with great admiration toward Jerusalem,” continued the JNS CEO.

Traiman in his opening remarks also announced that the organization would be launching a Hebrew-language news bureau.

“In addition to producing original reporting on critical issues here in Israel,” he said, “JNS will for the first time bring its award-winning reporting and analyses from Washington, New York and across the United States into Hebrew, further cementing JNS as an information bridge between Israel and the United States.”

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, which was preceded by a weekend VIP gathering and tours around Judea, comes one year after the inaugural JNS Summit held in Jerusalem.

The three-day conference will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit Media
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Participants attend a mass yoga session marking the observance of International Day of Yoga at a public park on June 21, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images.
World News
Israeli FM congratulates India on International Yoga Day
“Wishing our Indian friends a meaningful celebration,” Gideon Sa’ar wrote.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Trump warns Iran to rein in Hezbollah or face attack
If the Islamic Republic doesn’t stop its proxies, the U.S. will hit it hard, the American president said.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog tells ‘Fox News’ Israel has security concerns regarding Iran deal
The Jewish state is on the front lines and has a right to seek safeguards for its citizens, President Isaac Herzog said.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.
World News
Algerian TV pundit accuses ‘Jewish lobby’ of shielding Messi
Regulators have threatened to take action, after Algerian journalist Mustapha al-Maazouzi blamed the country’s 3-0 defeat by Argentina on the Jewish “mafia.”
June 21, 2026
Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel, left, shakes hands with Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, during Kataras’s visit to Israel. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli, Greek navies deepen ties during visit
The chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff met commanders and toured bases as the services agreed to expand cooperation.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
A young man wears a kippah during a demonstration against anti-Semitism on December 10, 2023 at Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Germany. Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Berlin police arrest suspect in antisemitic attack
The Arab man allegedly threatened and spat on a Jewish father and his children as Germany records a surge in antisemitic incidents.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / True East
The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision
June 21, 2026 06:03 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips