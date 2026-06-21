JNS on front lines of media battle since Oct. 7 war, CEO tells International Policy Summit

JNS has served as a “self-appointed special forces unit on the front lines” of the media battle since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre that triggered the ongoing seven-front war, JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief Alex Traiman said on Sunday.

“With strong news bureaus in Israel and the United States, the fastest-growing video and podcast network in the industry and a powerful syndication network, JNS is proving itself best positioned among all media organizations to scale, with massive investment to meet the challenges of the information battlefield head-on,” Traiman said in his opening remarks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Traiman announced that the media organization would be changing its name to Jerusalem News Syndicate, a move he said reflects the outlet’s expanding focus on geopolitics, diplomacy, security, economics, culture and antisemitism.

“Our focus has been geopolitical, and today, our job goes well beyond providing Jews with the facts and analyses needed to form opinions on Israel,” Traiman explained.

He noted that support for the Jewish state among Christians in the United States, Latin America and elsewhere is being undermined by “disinformation and misreporting in mainstream and social media.

“Christians have a deep connection to Jerusalem, business partners, governments and others across the Middle East, in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and elsewhere look with great admiration toward Jerusalem,” continued the JNS CEO.

Traiman in his opening remarks also announced that the organization would be launching a Hebrew-language news bureau.

“In addition to producing original reporting on critical issues here in Israel,” he said, “JNS will for the first time bring its award-winning reporting and analyses from Washington, New York and across the United States into Hebrew, further cementing JNS as an information bridge between Israel and the United States.”

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, which was preceded by a weekend VIP gathering and tours around Judea, comes one year after the inaugural JNS Summit held in Jerusalem.

The three-day conference will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.