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‘Life goes on:’ Hundreds celebrate wedding of ex-Hamas hostage Bilal Ziyadne

Bilal was kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit with his father, brother and sister on Oct. 7, 2023. His father and brother were murdered in captivity.

Amelie Botbol, JNS Staff
View of the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel, on April 8, 2019. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
View of the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel, on April 8, 2019. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Former hostage Bilal Ziyadne got married on Friday night in a wedding attended by hundreds in the city of Rahat, more than three years after he was kidnapped along with his father, brother and sister into the Gaza Strip during the Hamas-led invasion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Bilal and his sister Aisha were released after 55 days as part of the first temporary truce reached between Israel and Hamas. His father, Youssef, and his brother, Hamza, were killed in captivity. Their bodies were retrieved by the Israel Defense Forces in January 2025.

Bashir Ziyadne, a cousin of Bilal Ziyadne, told JNS on Sunday that while his relatives were held captive by Hamas, the family made a point of not celebrating any weddings or engagements.

“Everyone who thought to get engaged didn’t. We decided to put a hold on it until they would come back,” the cousin said.

“After Aisha and Bilal were freed in the [November 2023 hostage] deal, we had confirmation that Hamza and Youssef were still alive because they were held together in the tunnels, and we thought there would soon be another deal and both would be freed as well. In the end, it didn’t happen,” he continued.

“The wedding shows life goes on. They were murdered in captivity, but they are no longer suffering, and it allowed us to close the circle, not the way we would have wished for, but it gave us the option to keep living,” he added.

Aisha, Ziyadne said, got married in July. She had been engaged before she was kidnapped.

“I hope that because the Israeli public got to know them, their story and the village, and because there were ministers who came to the village, we will be able to build here legally and that it will be better to live. I hope what happened to us never happens to any family of any religion anywhere else in the world,” said Ziyadne.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 13 after his release, Bilal Ziyadne recounted that he told his kidnappers that he and his family members were Arabs, but that it made no difference.

Ziyadne and his relatives had worked at Kibbutz Holit, near the Egyptian border, at the time of the Hamas-led invasion.

Hamas
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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