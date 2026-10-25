More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Likud candidates make final push, tout Netanyahu’s leadership ahead of Israeli election

Knesset hopefuls pitch security, national identity and social priorities.

Amelie Botbol
Almog Cohen, right, speaks with protesters demonstrating against Yair Golan at a conference in Be'er Sheva, Israel on may 27, 025. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Then-MK Almog Cohen (right) speaks with protesters demonstrating against The Democrats party chairman Yair Golan at a conference in Beersheva on May 27, 2025. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
(Oct. 25, 2026 / JNS)

As Israel’s Oct. 27 national election swiftly approaches, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party are hitting the campaign trail to explain why they believe they best represent voters’ interests.

“We can feel the pulse on the ground. There was an event with the prime minister in Dimona—a large number of people packed into a small space,” Knesset candidate Almog Cohen told JNS on Wednesday.

Cohen, formerly a lawmaker for Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party and currently a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, is ranked 13th on the Likud list and is well-positioned to enter the Knesset, with most polls projecting the party will win more than 20 mandates.

“We have people of all kinds and backgrounds. We are a right-wing faction whose leader is one of the most prominent figures in Jewish history,” said Cohen. “When the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, told him to stop [the war against Hamas], imposed an arms embargo, urged him not to enter Rafah [in southern Gaza], said he would not bring back the hostages and told him not to strike Iran, he persevered.”

In an interview with JNS last week, Netanyahu outlined his ambitious agenda for another term, centered on bringing down Iran’s regime and further weakening its regional terror proxies, expanding the Abraham Accords to include additional Muslim-majority countries, and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu also addressed sanctions, restrictions on arms supplies and hostile international opinion by outlining strategies to expand domestic weapons production, develop alternative partnerships and counter outside pressure. The prime minister also discussed domestic politics, including the possibility of reintroducing judicial reform legislation, as well as building on decades of economic gains despite the war.

Cohen, who hails from southern Israel, said another commitment is to strengthen Israel’s presence in the Negev and Galilee. His vision includes building an international airport in the Negev to serve Israeli travelers, supported by a unique ecosystem that could generate 14,000 high-quality jobs.

“I am deeply driven to focus on the front lines of the fight against crime and terrorism—a mission to which I have devoted my entire life. With God’s help, I wish to continue serving the nation with dedication and integrity,” he told JNS.

‘Zionism, nationalism, tradition and responsibility’

Eti Hava Atia, ranked 20th on the Likud list, told JNS on Thursday that the week had been exciting and intense, with a packed schedule of activities and meetings with the public.

“I am entering the home stretch with strong faith in our path and a desire to continue working on behalf of Israeli citizens,” she said.

The possibility of forming a broad, right-wing national government rests with the voters, she added.

“Likud represents Zionism, nationalism, tradition and responsibility. It is committed to the State of Israel, its resilience and the well-being of its citizens, all guided by Zionist values,” she said.

Atia said her priorities include supporting disadvantaged communities, women and the elderly, reducing social and economic inequality, and ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunities and can live with dignity and security.

Knesset member Amit Halevi, who is 33rd on the Likud list, described the election as neck-and-neck but argued that the opposition would need only 48 seats to form a government, provided it could secure outside support from Arab parties.

He told JNS that Likud was best positioned to lead Israel from a national security perspective. “Israel is in the middle of a war, and winning it depends on one’s strategic outlook, understanding of the enemy and grasp of what is needed for victory,” Halevi said, arguing that opposition leaders remained stuck in the pre-Oct. 7 past and maintained an “Oslo mindset.”

Last Sunday, Netanyahu presented a new national security doctrine, stressing the necessity for “an upgrade of fundamental principles.”

The two-page document calls for “giving priority to prevention and offense over containment and defense, including launching preemptive strikes to thwart evolving threats, and strengthening home front defense against new threats.”

The doctrine outlines the need for “cementing Israel’s status as a regional power; building maximum independence in munition production; ensuring superiority in the most advanced technologies; and intensifying the fight against global waves of antisemitism. Concurrently, opportunities have been created for forging new alliances in our region and beyond.”

The document lists 10 essential principles, first and foremost that the State of Israel must ensure military superiority over its enemies.

Moshe Saada, ranked 17th on the Likud candidates list, told JNS that the election comes down to a choice between Eisenkot and Netanyahu, with the Likud leader holding “a worldview centered on victory.”

“We saw the strategic policies Netanyahu implemented and how he changed the reality in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. We eliminated their political, scientific and military leadership,” Saada said.

He added that Netanyahu is best positioned to coordinate with U.S. President Donald Trump in confronting the challenges ahead. “Trump himself said Netanyahu is the only one he is willing to go to war with because he trusts him,” Saada said.

Saada said that, if re-elected to the Knesset, he would focus on judicial reform, tying state benefits to IDF service and preventing doctors who graduated from universities he considers incubators of terrorism, such as Al-Quds University in Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, from practicing medicine in Israel.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
October 24, 2026 02:08 PM
JNS Staff
The books in the Bound in Memory display offer a look at the lives of those killed on or after Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/National Library of Israel.
Feature
National Library of Israel launches projects to memorialize Oct. 7
7.10 Bound in Memory is an exhibit of books written by family and friends of those killed.
October 25, 2026 12:12 AM
Linda Gradstein
Cara Michael Trager
U.S. News
Hate-crime charges brought against alleged killer of Cara Trager, but for bagel-shop destruction, not her death
Michael Trager told JNS that he feels ignored by city leaders after his wife, 71, was killed as they crossed a street together on their way home from a date night dinner.
Oct. 23, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
People gathering at the entrance of Prince Ali Bin al-Hussein hospital in Karak after gunmen opened fire on a funeral at a church in Hmoud, Jordan, on October 23, 2026. Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images.
World News
Six killed in terrorist attack on Jordanian church
“Attacks on Christians continue to escalate worldwide and must be stopped,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz wrote.
Oct. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
02:31
Huckabee expresses solidarity with Leiter after Hebron terror attack
02:11
Israeli envoy condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Christians in Jordan
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
12:53
Rubio call with Qatari prime minister reviews ‘close strategic partnership’
12:32
Waltz accuses ICJ judge of seeking to lower genocide threshold
12:03
Israel sanctions Lebanese energy company over fuel supplies to Hezbollah
10:05
IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria
08:53
Israel hosts British social media influencers to promote tourism
08:33
Israeli forces nab three terror suspects in Judea, Samaria
08:13
London borough backs Israeli twin after neighbor’s snub
07:52
Israeli FM: Ex-Biden official’s account exposes political motives behind ICC warrant request
07:32
With domestic arms industry Israel ‘can’t be blackmailed,’ Netanyahu tells JNS
07:12
Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
06:53
US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts 5.6% growth this year, 7.5% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
More Updates
JNS TV
A view of the empty courtroom at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The Supreme Court debate missing from Israel’s election campaign
October 23, 2026 03:29 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Amanpour leaves ‘CNN,’ but a legacy of anti-Israel media bias remains
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
El-Sayed’s viral video was a diversionary tactic, not his JFK moment
Jonathan S. Tobin