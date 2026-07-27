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JNS TV   Straight Up

Iran is playing for time, but Trump may be playing the longer game

Daniel Seaman
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

In this episode of “Straight Up”, Daniel Seaman argues that the United States is playing a longer game with Iran than many observers realize, using pressure, timing and targeted attrition to force Tehran toward a weaker negotiating position. Seaman examines the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Western media narratives shaping public perception of the conflict.

He also takes aim at JD Vance’s comments on Joe Rogan, anti-Israel conspiracy theories and the Western tendency to reduce Middle East realities to simplistic narratives.

He then connects today’s information war to Tisha B’Av, the Bar Kokhba revolt and this week’s Torah portion, showing why Zionism remains the answer to those who have spent centuries trying to erase the Jewish story.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran U.S. Foreign Policy
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
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