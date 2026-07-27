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JNS TV   Basic Law

Einat Wilf challenges Israel’s left and right with new Oz Party

Aylana Meisel
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s political future may be changing faster than many realize.

In this exclusive interview, former Knesset member Einat Wilf argues that Israel is fighting a battle that extends far beyond rockets and missiles: a global war over narratives that could shape the country’s future.

Wilf discusses constitutional reform, the role of the Supreme Court, military service, education, Palestinian identity and the establishment of her new Oz Party. She presents a political vision that challenges ideas associated with both the Israeli right and left, offering insight into the ideological debates shaping Israel’s next chapter.

This is the first installment of “Basic Law,” a new interview series exploring the spectrum of Israeli political thought ahead of the country’s next national elections. Throughout the series, leaders from across the political landscape will present their visions for Israel’s future.

The Israel Law & Liberty Forum partners with JNS to provide a platform for conservative and classical liberal legal thought from within Israel. The views expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily represent the positions of the Forum or JNS.

The Forum promotes discussion and debate on key issues involving Israeli law and democracy. It takes no official positions on specific policy issues and does not advocate for particular policies.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
Aylana Meisel
Aylana Meisel Aylana Meisel
Aylana Meisel is the founder and executive director of the Israeli Law and Liberty Forum at the Herut Center. Aylana hosts the show “Basic Law” on JNS TV. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the Israel Law and Liberty Forum, which adopts no positions on policy.
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