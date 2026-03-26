Netanyahu: Israel focused on dismantling Hezbollah
PM says campaign against Iran continues as IDF expands buffer zone in Lebanon, pledges more funding for the Galilee and vows to change situation in the Land of the Cedars.
Israel is now focused on “dismantling Hezbollah” as part of its wider campaign against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, declaring that the military effort remains “in full swing” despite reports to the contrary.
Speaking by videoconference to ministry directors and northern local authority heads, Netanyahu said Israel had removed most of Hezbollah’s rocket threat and neutralized the group’s planned ground invasion force, creating a “security buffer” beyond the Lebanese border.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 25, 2026
"The issue of dismantling Hezbollah is now before us. This is connected to the overall campaign against Iran, which is still in full swing. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in Lebanon"
Read More >>https://t.co/IB0oFbsQNZ
Israel intends to expand that zone to further distance anti-tank missile threats from northern communities, he said, pledging additional funding for rebuilding and support in the Galilee.
The IDF has “fundamentally changed” the situation in the region, the prime minister said. “Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran is weaker than ever.”