More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu, Gaza Board of Peace envoy meet as Hamas flouts Trump truce

The two met as the ceasefire has run up against Hamas’s refusal to disarm.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for the Gaza Board of Peace, amid growing concerns over Hamas’s military resurgence in the Gaza Strip. Mladenov last met with Netanyahu on May 5.

The meeting came as the ceasefire faces a roadblock with Hamas refusing to disarm, a key term of the second phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan.

Hamas also continues to violate the terms of the first phase of the truce, launching attacks against Israeli forces.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that a recently presented intelligence document warned that Hamas is engaged in significant reconstruction efforts, including the domestic production of hundreds of explosive devices, mortars and anti-tank rockets each month.

According to the report, Hamas is also gathering intelligence on Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza and conducting military training exercises despite the continued Israeli military presence in the enclave.

In another sign that Hamas is strengthening, Kan News reported on Tuesday that the terror group blocked Gazan contractors last week from reaching an area in Rafah designated for a new Palestinian city under the Trump administration’s peace plan.

The contractors said that armed Hamas members forced them to turn back even though they had been sent there in coordination with the IDF and the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC), the headquarters set up in the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat to manage stabilization efforts in Gaza, according to the report.

The workers were starting construction on “New Rafah,” a plan for 100,000-plus housing units, which was unveiled by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor, at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

The incident marks the first time Hamas has actively interfered in an activity coordinated by the CMCC and the Board of Peace, the body set up by the Trump administration to oversee the Gaza peace plan, according to the report.

Gaza Strip Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Mitch Epstein
U.S. News
National Gallery receives major gift of works by Jewish artist it calls ‘one of most important living American photographers’
“It’s both a Jewish story and an American story at the same time,” a curator at the Washington, D.C., museum told JNS of a series by Mitch Epstein.
May. 13, 2026
Menachem Wecker
People sitting in a congregation during a religious service. Credit: Maiko Valentino Báez Brito/Pexels.
U.S. News
Religious freedom panel urges Trump, Congress to nominate and confirm envoy
“Advancing religious freedom protects a fundamental human right that underpins a nation’s security, economic prosperity and stability,” said the chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
May. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Pillars on the Campus of Stanford University, California
U.S. News
Judge forcing Jewish DA to recuse from anti-Israel protesters case a ‘very bad omen’
Alyza Lewin, of Combat Antisemitism Movement, told JNS that the district attorney is “getting disqualified from prosecuting a case involving antisemitism” for recognizing modern Jew-hatred.
May. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Betsy Berns Korn
U.S. News
Betsy Berns Korn re-elected as Conference of Presidents chair
Korn stated that the vote came a “consequential moment for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Bellevue City Council
U.S. News
Seattle area city council passes measure to protect private homes from protesters
The ordinance was proposed after anti-Israel activists repeatedly protested outside the private residence of Rep. Adam Smith.
May. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Doe Library, the University of California, Berkeley
U.S. News
Two groups ask Trump admin, House ed panel to probe California program for K-12 teachers over anti-Israel bias
Sarah Levin, of Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, told JNS that “educators are being trained on materials that erase and rewrite Jewish history.”
May. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Epic Fury Blockade Iran
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
How naval pressure in the Gulf is reshaping the Iran conflict
May. 13, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman