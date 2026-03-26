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News   Israel News

Eight wounded as Iranian missiles strike central Israel

An 11-year-old girl was critically injured.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Eight wounded as Iranian missiles strike central Israel

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Magen David Adom emergency teams respond to the scene of a missile fragment impact in Tel Aviv on March 26, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Magen David Adom emergency teams respond to the scene of a missile fragment impact in Tel Aviv on March 26, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.

Two people were wounded in Tel Aviv during the sixth Iranian missile attack on central Israel on Thursday morning.

Magen David Adom said its medics treated a woman in her 40s who suffered shrapnel wounds to her upper body and a 26-year-old man injured by a blast, evacuating both to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. The emergency service said additional teams were continuing to search the area to ensure there were no further casualties.

Israeli media reported suspected missile fragments or strikes in three densely populated central areas—Tel Aviv, Holon and Ganei Tikva—from what was believed to be a fragmenting or cluster missile.

Earlier on Thursday, six people were lightly wounded when Iranian missiles targeted central Israel.

Magen David Adom emergency medical service personnel evacuated the victims to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah following two separate enemy barrages.

A third Iranian missile barrage also set off air-raid sirens in the central region. MDA said no emergency calls were received, except for a few people injured en route to shelters.

Iranian missile fire on central Israel continued into the morning and afternoon, with four additional rounds of attacks setting off sirens.

In Safed in the Upper Galilee, an 11-year-old girl suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during an air-raid siren earlier on Thursday morning amid Iranian missile attacks, according to MDA. Paramedics managed to resuscitate the girl and evacuate her to the city’s Ziv Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
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