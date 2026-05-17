Israeli president to receive credentials of first Somaliland ambassador

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will receive the diplomatic credentials of the first-ever ambassador of Somaliland, Mohamed Hagi, along with those of other new envoys on Monday, his office announced.

The ceremony comes on the heels of Israel approving the appointment of veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as ambassador to Somaliland in April.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia and declared its independence in 1991. Israel is the first country to recognize Somaliland.

Situated in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s northern coast lies directly across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where the Houthis control territory. Israel is reportedly interested in establishing a base in Somaliland to counter Houthi and Iranian threats to Red Sea shipping. Officials in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, are interested in cooperating in areas of energy, infrastructure and agriculture, among other things.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has also expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords.

Herzog will also receive the credentials of ambassadors from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Vatican.