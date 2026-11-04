Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative

Two people isolated in Israel over suspected Ebola have tested negative for the virus, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The two had been hospitalized after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and developing a fever.

“The tests were carried out in accordance with professional procedures and the accepted international guidelines for dealing with high-risk infectious diseases,” the ministry said.

It stressed that no Ebola cases have been confirmed in Israel.

One patient had been isolated at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan. The other was at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry told travelers who develop a fever above 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) within 21 days of being in Congo to stay home and call its hotline at *5400.