UN envoys meet Herzog in Jerusalem for diplomatic briefing

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, met with a delegation of United Nations ambassadors in Jerusalem, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said on Sunday.

Herzog briefed the diplomats on the challenges facing Israel on the international stage. The meeting also addressed the latest developments at the United Nations.

“We will continue to strengthen ties with the countries represented in the delegation and hold substantive, direct discussions with their ambassadors on the issues on the U.N. agenda,” Danon wrote on X.