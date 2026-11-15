UN envoys meet Herzog in Jerusalem for diplomatic briefing
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, met with a delegation of United Nations ambassadors in Jerusalem, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said on Sunday.
Herzog briefed the diplomats on the challenges facing Israel on the international stage. The meeting also addressed the latest developments at the United Nations.
“We will continue to strengthen ties with the countries represented in the delegation and hold substantive, direct discussions with their ambassadors on the issues on the U.N. agenda,” Danon wrote on X.
יחד עם משלחת שגרירי האו״ם, נפגשנו בירושלים עם נשיא המדינה @Isaac_Herzog ורעייתו מיכל. 🇮🇱— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 15, 2026
הנשיא סקר בפני השגרירים את האתגרים העומדים בפני מדינת ישראל בזירה הבינלאומית. שוחחנו גם על ההתפתחויות האחרונות באו״ם.
נמשיך לחזק את הקשרים עם המדינות המיוצגות במשלחת ולקיים עם שגריריהן שיח… pic.twitter.com/Yg2GOiGy08