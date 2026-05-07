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WATCH: IDF hits rocket launchers used to target troops in Lebanon

No injuries to Israeli soldiers were reported.

May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday struck several rocket launchers that had been used by Iranian-backed Hezbollah to fire rockets at its soldiers in Southern Lebanon, the military said.

In one overnight airstrike, the IDF identified a rocket launch pad that was concealed inside a civilian building after an attack in the Jwaya area, it stated.

The Israeli Air Force attacked the building and eliminated the terrorist who had operated the launcher “in order to remove the threat,” according to the army, which noted that secondary explosions could be seen, “indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure.”

In another operation during the day, the IDF destroyed a launcher “within minutes” after it was used to target troops, the army said.

No injuries to Israeli soldiers were reported from either rocket launch, the military said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries agreed on April 23 to extend the truce for three more weeks following direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the temporary ceasefire through its ongoing attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities. We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well,” the premier said.

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