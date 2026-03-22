WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile

An Iranian cluster munition caused heavy destruction at a kindergarten and several other sites in Rishon Letzion, a Tel Aviv suburb, on Saturday.

Mayor Raz Kinstlich told Ynet that the city would keep its education system closed “until we feel that our kids are secure,” noting that the 8 a.m. missile strike “could just as easily” have happened on a weekday when the kindergarten was in session.

“You tell me if you would send your kids to a kindergarten like this,” Kinstlich said. “Look what time it happened—there could have been kids at this kindergarten.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that “only the fact that it was Saturday prevented a massacre of children,” accusing the “reckless” Iranian regime of targeting civilians.

An Iranian missile struck a kindergarten in central Israel. Only the fact that it was Saturday prevented a massacre of children.



The reckless Iranian regime is firing deliberately at civilian targets, including kindergartens. pic.twitter.com/dF7uAGws8H — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 21, 2026

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Saturday night ordered the cancellation of all efforts to reopen schools after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two southern cities, wounding 115.

“Following the impacts in Dimona and Arad, and after consultation with the commander of the Home Front Command, I have decided that on Sunday and Monday, all exceptions will be canceled, and in-person learning will not be permitted,” Kisch said.

“Remote learning will take place nationwide and there will be no physical classes, even in ‘yellow’ areas,” he said, referring to regions that have been under lighter restrictions. “Ahead of Tuesday, a renewed situation assessment will be conducted, and further updates will be provided accordingly.”